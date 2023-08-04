Telarus Annual Educational Conference Celebrates the Rise of the Technology Advisor

Grapevine, TX, August 04, 2023 — Over 1,500 technology advisors, suppliers, channel leaders, and media gathered in Grapevine, Texas, for the 11th Annual Telarus Partner Summit July 31 – Aug 2. This year’s event included over 40 education sessions covering the latest advanced technology trends, sales strategies, and demonstrations from industry leaders and suppliers across CX, cybersecurity, cloud, AI, IOT, and more. Telarus also unveiled new tools that will make it easier for technology advisors to educate and sell best-fit solutions to their customers, streamline their operations, and get the information they need faster.

“The Telarus Partner Summit smashed previous attendance records, but more importantly the education, insights, and interactions left all attendees with a clear vision of the bright future of the technology advisor and Telarus’ unwavering advocacy for these professionals,” said Adam Edwards, CEO for Telarus.

Event Highlights:

State of the Channel: Telarus CEO Adam Edwards kicked off the event with a thought-provoking perspective on the history of the channel and the rise of the technology advisor in the post-pandemic digital workplace. A new CXO study commissioned by Telarus and conducted by Constellation Research revealed that, now more than ever, leading companies welcome additional support and expertise from technology advisors who can help them achieve their IT procurement goals across their organization. The survey found that only 6% of CXOs viewed cost cutting as a top 2023 priority. And the growth in channel-most or channel-first suppliers demonstrates huge support for partner success in facilitating scalable, secure infrastructure ready for their customers’ hybrid work models.

State of the Technology Space: Telarus CRO Dan Foster set the stage for a look at key business challenges, buying projections, and technology trends across the channel. The data highlighted cybersecurity, cloud, and AI leading tech investments over the next few years as companies look to fully digitize their infrastructure and take their CX and EX to the next level.

New Product Reveal: Telarus Co-Founder Patrick Oborn and Senior Vice President of Technology Michael Brown unveiled three new Telarus products, all available this quarter, to accelerate technology advisor success:

– SolutionVueTM Contact Center QSA is an intelligent sales assessment platform that quickly matches customers’ short- and long-term priorities with technologies from a highly curated knowledge-base of certified Telarus suppliers, removing the guesswork from initial sales conversations. The Contact Center Quick Solution Assessment (QSA) module provides technology advisors with self-guided requirements discovery for existing and prospective customers in key business areas.

– Telarus Report Builder is an extension of commission reporting, providing enhanced reporting flexibility and control over commission information to inform current and future financial plans and make it easier to navigate commission details, trends, and variances.

– Telarus QuoteVue is a quote monitoring tool that eliminates manual tracking of quotes and provides immediate connection with the right Telarus resources for rapid answers to questions and mitigation of discrepancies.

Learn more about these latest products at www.telarus.com/technology.

Featured Panel – The Present and Future of AI: Thought leaders from Level AI, Dialpad, Epic iO, Logicworks, and the Pedowitz Group discussed how AI is evolving across many Telarus advanced solutions, from contact center and cloud to cybersecurity and IOT. Technology advisors took away pro tips for guiding their customers through strategies for incorporating AI-driven features already proving their value, including ChatGPT and next-gen intelligent virtual agents.

While many companies are still in wait-and-see mode before making major AI investments, one thing is clear: Now is an opportune time for technology advisors to bring world-class AI tools available through Telarus to the sales conversation as this market evolves.

Supplier Tradeshow and Tech Demonstrations: Technology advisors got up close and hands-on at demos and exhibits from over 130 suppliers, such as AT&T/ ACC Business, Comcast Business| Masergy, Dialpad, eSentire, Five9, Lumen, Nice, RingCentral, and Zoom.

Over 40 Education Sessions: Technology advisors benefited from infinite opportunities to engage in exclusive content via 43 break-out sessions, deep-dive supplier discussion panels, and several mainstage sessions and fireside chats guided by industry experts across new and emerging technologies.

5K Fun Run and Charity Spotlight: The Summit’s annual 5K charity run attracted a record-breaking 300 registrants this year, all lacing up their sneakers and braving the Texas summer heat to raise money for our spotlighted charity, DFW Canines for Veterans. Additional donations from attendees raised over $20,000 in support of DFW Canines for Veterans.

Mark your calendars for the 2024 Telarus Partner Summit, August 6 – 8, 2024, at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, Tennessee.