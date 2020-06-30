Teleport India responds to the global demand for ‘Made in India’ products

New Delhi: In alignment with the Government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative to boost the manufacturing potential of Indian SMEs and help the economy regain its vigor, Teleport India, AirAsia’s logistics arm, ties up with House of Masaba.

Echoing the ‘Vocal for Local’ vision, the brand will provide its first pilot shipment to export essentials (face masks) to Southeast Asia. In an industry first move, Teleport India will be delivering masks to markets in Southeast Asia to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. Teleport India is operational with more than 440 flights per month out of India with their base in eight cities – Delhi, Chennai, Bangalore, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Trichy, Kochi and Visakhapatnam. Shipments with essentials from other SME brands will continue to be exported to other countries, cementing India’s position as an emerging manufacturing powerhouse.

Moreover, Prime Minister Modi’s clarion call to the nation to support local brands, and the announcement of ‘Vocal for Local’ campaign in line with that, has opened up a new horizon for Indian manufacturers. Speaking about the SMEs, specially operating in India’s Fashion industry, have received further impetus to expand the reach, distribution and promotion of their products and thereby compete against the global giants in the highly competitive sector.

“The world is witnessing a paradigm shift from traditional buying and selling mediums to social commerce platforms. At Teleport India, through our constant innovation, we try to provide infrastructure directly accessible to the masses, including consumer-to-consumer (C2C) deliveries through social platforms via social commerce.”, said Mr. Nipun Anand, Teleport India Director.

He further added, “Through our partnership with House of Masaba, we are excited and hopeful that it will open a gateway for Indian SMEs to venture into the global marketplace utilising our robust network. This also indicates better business for the Indian companies while they gear up to upscale their existing manufacturing capabilities, enhanced customer care support as well as strengthened consumer connect strategies.“

Commenting on the association, Masaba Gupta, Founder of ‘House of Masaba’ said, “The need for the delivery of essentials and supporting SMEs is more necessary now than ever. We are happy and excited to partner with Teleport India to ship face masks designed by us to the Southeast Asia market. Following the current situation, demand for essential items is bound to rise and will continue to grow in times to come driving an industry-wide transformation.”

Its rich expertise and logistics management capabilities has driven Teleport India’s recent foray into social commerce. It is gaining popularity as a platform and considered amongst the top trends of social media, this year. The seamless customer experience and the purchase journey is far more effective vis-à-vis, a typical purchase made through e-commerce. Teleport India is also gaining ground across continents and is ready to offer contactless deliveries backed by its expertise and competency in logistics services.