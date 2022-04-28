Teleradiology Solutions and AMTZ sign agreement to provide teleradiology services for the government sector

National, 28th April 2022: Teleradiology Solutions (TRS), a leading global provider of remote radiology services, today announced that it has signed an agreement with Andhra Med Tech Zone (AMTZ) to establish a hub in the zone dedicated to providing remote radiology image reads focused on government sector and public sector by expert radiologists supported by innovative artificial intelligence (AI) solutions Through this hub, AMTZ and TRS will reach out to pan-India government hospitals, state-wide rural health centers (including those under the National Health Mission), and public sector undertakings with hospitals where TRS will provide remote radiology services. A health cloud is conceptualized which will ensure that all this radiologic data is archived in a central location for all government hospitals across India so that research institutions may use the data to conduct research projects.

The agreement was signed by Dr Jitendar Kumar Sharma, MD & CEO, AMTZ, and Mr. Kishor Joshi, Chief Business Officer, TRS, in the presence of senior management from both the organizations.