Telgian Named Impact Award Finalist by Great Phoenix Chamber

Phoenix, AZ : Telgian was recently named an IMPACT Award Finalist by the Greater Phoenix Chamber. Since 1987, the Chamber has used the awards program to highlight the achievements of companies with a strong footprint in the Valley.

“It’s an honor to receive this recognition from the IMPACT Awards program, particularly when judged among so many other exceptional companies,” says Telgian CEO James Tomes. “This recognition underscores the hard work of our entire team, whose core values of integrity, respect, service and innovation continue to propel our business forward, despite the challenging business climate the country currently faces.”

According to the Chamber, the firms that have gained finalist status have been identified as deserving of special recognition for the positive impact they have made on the Greater Phoenix business community. The awards program seeks to recognize companies in four distinct categories: Arizona Advocate, Exceptional Innovator, Economic Driver and Community Champion.

“Telgian’s success and growth is due in large part to our commitment to continuous improvement, challenging the status quo, and developing leading-edge capabilities for a competitive advantage,” explains Telgian Executive Chairman Russell Leavitt. “Innovation is in our DNA. In fact, at inception the company was based on a premise to find solutions that did not previously exist.”

The IMPACT Awards also seek to recognize companies committed to building a stronger and more vibrant community, making Arizona an exceptional place to live, work and play. Giving back is a cornerstone of the corporate culture of companies such as Telgian and includes contributing countless volunteer hours, providing generous monetary and in-kind donations, and championing causes and organizations.

IMPACT Award winners will be announced at the official ceremony on May 13, 2021.