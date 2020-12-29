Telugu Dalit Entrepreneur and Working President of DICCI, Padma Sree Narra Ravi Kumar elected as National President of 15 years old DICCI

Chennai: Hyderabad’s Dalit Entrepreneur Padma Sree Narra Ravi Kumar elected as National President of 15 years old DICCI The Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry that promotes business enterprises for Dalits.

In a communication issued in Hyderabad today by the National President’s Secretariat it was informed that Narra Ravi Kumar was declared elected in the 3rd National Council Meeting held in Chennai today. The announcement was made by its Founder Chairman Milind Kamble. The announcement was made in the presence of P.Benjamin, Minister for Rural industries, Tamil Nadu. Ravi Kumar who was until now the National Working President is now promoted as full pledged National President. The National Council immediately gave its consent unanimously.

Along with two Vice Presidents Dr. Raja Nayak from Karnataka and Mr. Mr. Sanjiv Dangi were declared as Vice Presidents. And other National office bearers were also announced. P. Benjamin appreciated all the newly appointed office bearers.

Born into a slum-dweller family and a son of a daily wage Mason and labourer parents, Ravi Kumar comes a long way to lead 12000 members robust Pan World body, The Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry that promotes business enterprises for Dalits.

Ravi Kumar played a pivotal role in formulating the role model policy support in the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh; transforming manual scavengers into entrepreneurs, creating alternative job opportunities to ST/SC Engineers to become Class 1 Contractors etc.

Ravi heads a very powerful and only one body for Dalit entrepreneurs in India. DICCI represents at National Board of Ministry of MSME, BFSI, National Skill Development Council; CII, Affirmative Action Council; CII-National Executive Council, Consultative Committee of DG and SD and Monetary Policy Consultative Committee–RBI and others.

DICCI has created New Public Procurement Policy in Govt. of India, which mandates 4% procurement by all Central Govt. Ministries/Departments/PSUs from SC/ST Entrepreneurs. That created enormous opportunities to Dalit industrialists.

DICCI played a significant role in the formation of Govt. of India led Venture capital fund of Rs.200/-Crore, and it has become operational through IFCI, DICCIs efforts have fructified in launching 200 Crore Credit Enhancement Guarantee Scheme for Scheduled Caste (CEGSSC) 2015 on the line of CGTSME.

DICCI established a partnership with Tata group and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). It Connected 500 SC/ST Entrepreneurs to Different Mainstream Corporate houses as vendors and suppliers in their Supply chain Management (SCM), out of which 300 are connected to Tata Group companies only.

Ravi is the second in command of the Pune headquartered Indian global body for 8,500 strong Dalit entrepreneurs. Spread over 29 state domestic chapters and 7 International Chapters, it is a name to reckon in Indian industry today. It has 3500 ST members and 9500 SC members(including 500 women entrepreneurs). Its primary focus is to instill the spirit of entrepreneurship among Dalit youth to develop business leadership, thus empowering them to walk in step with the world.

Ravi Kumar Narra, recipient of the fourth highest civilian award Padma, Govt of India in recognition for his contribution to the growth of Indian Industry. He is the first Dalit entrepreneur to be awarded Padma Shri from Southern India.

He is the Managing Director of several businesses–Apna Door Step Services Pvt. Ltd and Smart Green Infra and Logistics Management India (P) Ltd; Aditya Communications. Through these companies, Ravi provides direct employment to 500 individuals.

Inspired by Milind Kamble, the Founder Chairman of DICCI, he spread DICCI’s footprint deep into Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala and Pondicherry establishing DICCI State Chapters in all these states. Ravi Kumar has produced many Dalit Entrepreneurs. He inculcated entrepreneurial spirit among the Dalit youth.

My challenges as first National President of this vibrant organization, is to bring together all Dalit entrepreneurs under one umbrella, Make DICCI as one-stop Resource Center for existing and aspiring Dalit entrepreneurs. Also, promote entrepreneurship among Dalits as a solution to their socio-economic problems.

To do that, we will develop business leadership among the Dalits. We will make sure that thinking perception of Dalits changes from “Job seekers to job givers”. We will fight caste with capital, the newly elected National President of DICCI informed.

He held many positions. He is a member of the National Task Force on Affirmative Action Committee of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). Mr. Ravi in association with the CII organized Vendor Development Meets, imparted Skill Enhancement and Professional Trainings to enhance Professional Competencies among the existing SC/ST entrepreneurs and also conducted Entrepreneurship Development Programs for aspiring Entrepreneurs.

To get professional guidance and business opportunities for the SC/ST entrepreneurs, Mr. Ravi played an active role in formulating the role model policy support in the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Now, these policies are being adopted by various states in the country. Ravi and his associates played a crucial role in Govt of India creating National SC/ST Hub (NSSH) which provides professional support to SC/ST entrepreneurs and also accomplishes the obligations under the Central Government Public Procurement Policy for Micro and Small Enterprises Order 2012. He also played a pivotal role in Government of India formulating Stand-Up India Scheme for financing SC/ST and women entrepreneurs.

Ravi played a pivotal role in transforming 70 manual scavengers to entrepreneurs. It was a first of its kind of an initiative in India and was the joint effort of HMWSSB and DICCI. It was a historic move as it enabled the elimination of manual scavenging and converted labor into an entrepreneur. This novel initiative caught up the attention of PMO office, who are now advocating various State Governments to imbibe this business model and attain manual scavenging free India.

Fascinated by successful model scripted by Ravi Kumar, Delhi State Govt. prompted Delhi Jal Board, to modernize the scavenging activity and thus offer the work to existing Safai Karmachari’s only. In this way, about 200 Safai Karmacharis have soon to turn into entrepreneurs.

Ravi is a visiting lecturer at Administrative Staff College of India, Top Business Schools, Reputed organizations, Management Schools, PSU’s and Educational Institutions.