Telxius to provide new diverse subsea capacity between Brazil and Argentina with Tannat

Madrid, April 20, 2021. Telxius, the leading neutral telecommunications infrastructure operator, has announced that the new Tannat submarine cable, connecting Santos (Brazil) with Las Toninas (Argentina) is now open for business. This 2,000 kilometer new generation system adds to the Brusa and Junior cables on the Atlantic coast of Latin America to deliver the most modern and diverse end-to-end connectivity between the U.S., Brazil and Argentina.

With the global increase in demand for reliable, high-capacity network connectivity, robust and diverse network solutions allow enterprise customers to respond effectively to today’s evolving digital requirements. With these three new generation systems, adding redundancy to the company’s existing SAm-1, Telxius is providing essential infrastructure that powers Latin America to meet the needs of enterprises and people alike and enables the region to fully participate in today’s global digital economy.

The Tannat cable completes a main connectivity route between the U.S. and key hubs in South America as a continuation of Brusa (Virginia Beach – Rio de Janeiro) and Junior (Rio de Janeiro – Santos). Brusa has a capacity of 160 Tbps, with the highest capacity direct connection between the U.S. and South America and one of the highest in the world. Brusa connects Rio de Janeiro and Fortaleza in Brazil, San Juan in Puerto Rico and Virginia Beach, U.S. via an 11,000 km, ultra-low-latency submarine cable. SAm-1, the 25,000 km subsea cable ring that surrounds Latin America, provides additional route diversity. With the combination of these four cables, Telxius offers outstanding diverse and robust subsea network routes in Latin America.

“With the addition of Tannat to our subsea network in Latin America we have effectively established the most modern and diverse end-to-end connectivity route between Brazil, Argentina and the U.S.,” noted Pablo Fraguas, Sales VP, Southern Region of Telxius Cable. “This new route not only improves the quality of the available network connectivity within Latin America, it also provides a robust, low latency connection of these markets to the U.S. and beyond.”

Tannat, via Junior and Brusa, connects directly to the Virginia Beach Telxius CLS Campus featuring a direct backhaul to the world’s largest concentration of data centers in Ashburn, in the U.S. In addition, the Virginia Beach landing station provides direct access to the Marea and Dunant subsea cables, creating a global loop that connects South America, the U.S., Europe and beyond. This truly global connectivity is a direct representation of Telxius’ goal of delivering low latency, robust networks to content providers, global enterprise and third-party operators, enabling the advancement of the global economy.