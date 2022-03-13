Ten & Below kids store launched in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad

Hyderabad, March 2022: A new wellness and lifestyle landmark store for the kids called Ten & Below was launched at Banjara Hills, Road No 12 on Saturday by GHMC Deputy Mayor Smt. Srilatha Shoban Reddy. Among the celebrities who were part of the inauguration were Allu Neela Shah, Mentor & Councellor – Khyati’s Yoga Destination, Tollywood Rap Singer – Roll Rida, Anchor and Actress Syamala, Singer Sravana Bhargavi and Anchor and Actress Lasya. The store is an ultimate destination and a one stop shop for all kids. Crafted with care and created with style, the range of clothes and services (ranging from salon and spa) are crafted to elevate the everyday experience of kids.

Speaking at the launch ceremony Bhargavi Rayavarapu, Founder, Ten & Below said “We are extremely delighed to have our honourable Deputy Mayor of Hyderabad, Smt Srilatha madam inaugurate our store. In this fast moving world where we want the best of everything for our kids, Ten & Below is a destination that looks at holistic wellness and upgraded lifestyles. From party wear to spa services, one can get the best of everything under one roof. We have an extensive list of branded clothes for kids at our store. As a brand we envision promoting head to toe wellness for kids. Children are tomorrow’s superstars and we at Ten & Below aspire to change Hyderabad’s future generation kids become fashion icons.” Deputy Mayor Smt Srilatha Shoban Reddy speaking at the ceremony said, “I am glad to be part of this launch. Ten & Below will be a one stop destination which will change the style statement among kids in Hyderabad. As a parent myself I would recommend all parents to come and check the store to see the latest designs and services offered by Bhargavi Rayavarapu and her team”

Along with the store launch, Ten & Below announced their weekend carnival at the shop where the kids can enjoy watching a magic show and also participate in fun filled activities like face painting, flash tattoos, balloon art and loads of free giveaways. The carnival is hosted for 12th and 13th of March at Ten & Below store itself.