Tenable and HCL BigFix Leverage Risk-Based Insights to Speed Vulnerability Remediation Workflows with Strategic Partnership

BENGALURU (April 7, 2021) — Tenable®, Inc., the Cyber Exposure company, today announced a strategic partnership with HCL BigFix®, a leading endpoint management platform, to bring risk-based insights to the vulnerability remediation lifecycle — from assessment and prioritization to remediation. The partnership launches with a new integration between Tenable.scTM, for vulnerability management on-premises, and HCL BigFix’s Insights for Vulnerability Remediation application, to swiftly identify and correlate vulnerabilities, prioritize them based on risk and act quickly to reduce remediation times.

The integration addresses the challenge of inefficient and siloed manual processes that are managed across Security and IT Operations teams which can leave high-risk vulnerabilities unpatched for too long. Joint customers can now leverage Tenable’s predictive technologies directly within HCL BigFix to identify and prioritize the most business-critical vulnerabilities that need to be addressed first. This vulnerability data is then automatically correlated with the latest recommended patch strategy, reducing time-to-remediation. Joint customers also benefit from the broadest set of remediation capabilities in the industry from HCL BigFix, both in terms of supported operating systems and a library of over half a million remediation automation Fixlets.

“Many organizations try to tackle the vulnerability overload problem without the proper insight or workflows needed to ensure the most business-critical issues are addressed first. This leaves dangerous flaws unpatched for far too long,” said Ray Komar, vice president of technical alliances, Tenable. “Our strategic partnership with HCL BigFix is tackling this problem at its core by bringing our best-of-class solutions together to streamline vulnerability response workflows with risk-based insights.”

“Enterprise customers often struggle with the sheer volume of reported vulnerabilities coupled with ineffective, manual prioritization schemes as well as limited resources. This results in lengthy time-to-remediation, errors and, in the end, big windows of risk,” said Kristin Hazlewood, vice president and general manager, HCL BigFix. “Our strategic partnership with Tenable is dramatically reducing remediation times. This is a giant step forward for organizations who need to secure their most business-critical assets.”

The integration is now available for Tenable.sc.

For more information on the strategic partnership and integration, please visit the Tenable and HCL BigFix landing pages. Register for an upcoming webinar about the partnership on Wednesday, May 12 at 2 PM ET here.