Tencap Boasts New Look Online, Positive in Providing Better Service

South Jordan, Utah – One of America’s leading investment advisory firms, Tencap Wealth Coaching, revamps its website: tencap.com.

New Look Online

In a recent announcement, Tencap revealed that the objective behind the transition to a fresh website launch, tencap.com, is to reach a wider audience. By shortening its website’s hostname, Tencap is positive in providing better service while reaching more people.

Tencap Wealth Coaching, affiliated with Matson Money, is paving the way in helping families transform their financial futures by providing breakthrough tools, coaching, and education. With its pool of company and certified financial leaders trained in the Matson Method, an approach to asset allocation, and long-term wealth creation, Tencap creates and empowers confident investors.

The American Dream Experience

Rooted in the Nobel Prize-winning research and philosophies of Harry Markowitz and Eugene Fama, Tencap aims to focus on their clients’ financial demands. One of its services, the American Dream Experience, is a powerful two-day and one-evening educational group seminar inviting investors to think about potentially life-altering truths about the dimensions of wealth creation.

Through the seminar, Tencap’s wealth coaches help long-standing investors and financial novices discover more about the financial market and empower them to make logical decisions regarding their financial futures.

According to Juli Hall, one of the attendees, financial leaders in the seminar begin with “having them get in touch with the purpose of having wealth.” She added, “nobody had ever had a conversation with me like that before.”

Unlike other financial training and seminars on the market, the American Dream Experience lets attendees experience real investing, how it works, and how it can fulfill their life’s purpose. For two days, attendees can alter their relationships with money, investing in a way that leaves them and the people they care about powerfully pursuing their dreams.

A Financial Education Breakthrough

Tencap and Matson Money based their coaching, financial education, and strategies on exploring their clients’ purposes. The firm incorporates the Matson Method of capturing market returns, eliminating stock-picking, track-record investing, and market timing from portfolio management.

Greg Black, President and Wealth Advisor of Tencap, shared his goal in building the firm.

“I built Tencap Wealth Coaching to provide people with an opportunity to engage with their investments and retirement planning on a holistic level. My greatest strengths are that I enjoy being around people and sharing my insights with others.”

Nick Carrigan and Lindsey Black are joining Black in his mission of helping their clients experience a new way of investing.

About Tencap Wealth

Together with Matson Money, Tencap Wealth Coaching is leading the way by providing breakthrough education, tools, and coaching that helps families transform their financial futures. Working together, Matson Money and Tencap Wealth Coaching help investors learn how investing works, discover their true purpose for money, and be disciplined and prudent over a lifetime of investing.

The Tencap Wealth Coaching* team is powerfully trained in the Matson Method – a highly disciplined approach to asset allocation and long-term wealth accumulation.

Through the continuous pursuit of financial academic theory and the application of empirically tested academic investing science principles, they are committed to creating a profoundly meaningful and rewarding investing experience where families can access financial peace of mind.

Achieve the American Dream Experience and experience a new way of investing by booking an initial consultation with Tencap’s team today at info@tencap.com.