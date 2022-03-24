Tendercuts Introduces Freshness Tracker For Its Customers

24th, March 2022, Hyderabad: Direct to Consumer brand, TenderCuts which is disrupting the meat and seafood delivery industry through its omnichannel strategy has introduced Real-Time tracking for customers to know when their meat was “Freshly Cut”.

Traditionally customers always prefer to procure freshly cut meat over packaged meat. TenderCuts, from its inception, has always been about freshly cut meat, which means the meat is always cut just before the delivery for online order.

TenderCuts is known for enabling technology in each stage from sourcing to delivery. The new technology designed by TenderCuts takes a huge leap in introducing this new feature in the TenderCuts’ applications and the website enabling customers to view when the order was placed, when and by whom the required meat variety is cut at the store and the live status of the delivery. TenderCuts stands as the only brand in the industry to introduce this feature instilling confidence on the ‘Freshly Cut after you order’ feature and ensuring trackability of the order.

Customers who pre-order their meat will getting an alert as soon as their meat is cut by the TenderCuts expert through the live tracking feature ensuring quality and transparency at each level.

The pandemic has accelerated the urgency to address foundational problems like freshness, of food, safety measures etc. TenderCuts is a brand distinguished for the fact that Meat-experts cut the required cut and quantity only after the order is placed by the customer. The leverage of technology helps to improve customer insights from both human and non-human interactions. This in turn supports in maintaining transparency among the customers.