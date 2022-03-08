Tendercuts Launches #CutitTogether, a unique Initiative Celebrating Women’s Day

New Delhi, March 08, 2022: TenderCuts launched its #CutitTogether initiative to celebrate women on account of Women’s Day 2022. This initiative celebrates women and urges them to break the barriers and set their own benchmarks.

As part of the #CutitTogether initiative TenderCuts rolled out videos where it celebrates the different roles that women team members play at the store and how they as women are taking up roles which are seldom taken up such as butchery. TenderCuts as a brand supports the idea as to how women emerge stronger when they are encouraged by their family, friends, and colleagues.

TenderCuts has always been a platform to support women to excel in their interests and provide platforms for growth. One video showcases how the different roles and responsibilities at the store being donned by the women at the TenderCuts stores starting from being Assistant Store Manager, Customer Service Associate, Butchers, Quality Check Specialists and Housekeeping staff. While the second video revolves around the life and daily activities of a women butcher ‘Sridevi’ at TenderCuts residing in a small hamlet in Chennai with her family. She has broken all the barriers to become the senior butcher at TenderCuts. The video portrays the success of Sridevi and how she has motivated others to break barriers and do what they are keen to do. Today TenderCuts is proud to have 100 women butchers across various stores in India.

The video shows men in the industry talking about how butchering is not restricted to men only and that women have been successful and emerged stronger.

TenderCuts also launched their predominantly Women only store at Neelankarai, Chennai as part of their #CutitTogether initiative.

Commenting on the campaign the Chief Marketing Officer – Ms. Aruna Jathar of TenderCuts says, “With the #Cutittogether campaign, TenderCuts wants to touch upon how women are exceling in whatever path they choose, and their journey becomes more fun and easier with the support of people who matter in their lives. If we can #Cutittogether we can achieve it better.” Commenting on the store launch, Mr. Sasikumar K, Co-founder and the Chief Business Officer mentioned, “TenderCuts is proud to be an equal opportunity employer. At every touchpoint TenderCuts has empowered and encouraged women. Our videos showcase our commitment to the same. We congratulate and wish every woman including our team at TenderCuts to excel in whatever they do on account of Women ‘s Day 2022.”

The multi-channel campaign is all set to hit different platforms like Digital media, influencers, radio, social media and BTL promotions. Making the occasion of Women’s Day more exciting for the customers of TenderCuts, the brand is offering all the women walk-ins, a flat 15% off on every purchase of over Rs. 250 and flat 25% off on purchases over Rs. 500.