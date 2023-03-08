Tennis stars at KPB Trust ITF Women’s Open’s official dinner night

The official dinner party of the KPB Trust ITF Women’s Open on Monday witnessed an extravagant gala evening with top national and International tennis players joining to power up with excitement for the on-going $40k event at the Karnataka Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA) in Bengaluru. Mehndi art, silver jewellery stall, nail art, fun with caricature along with many other activities made it a luxe Indian carnival night for the players, who also enjoyed the music, the scrumptious spread of food and beverages, making it a memory to hold back from the tournament.

Hosted by KSLTA, the tournament is part of the ITF Women’s World Tennis Tour and it is sponsored by KPB Family Trust. Indian star Ankita Raina, 15-year-old tennis sensation Brenda Fruhvirtova from Czech Republic and Slovenia’s Dalila Jakupovic, former World No. 38 in doubles, are among the star attractions at the tournament, which will go on till March 12.