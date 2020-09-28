Teri Mitti Campaign: WheelsEye salutes the Spirit of truck drivers

National, 28th September 2020: WheelsEye (a tech ecosystem of services centred around empowering fleet owners) launched a social media campaign- #TributeToTruckDrivers #TeriMitti to salute the strong will and spirit of truck drivers during this difficult time. The lockdown period has been a challenging time for everyone, especially for truckers who have been working round the clock, away from their families to ensure timely delivery of essential goods across the country.

In this campaign WheelsEye, released the first-ever song- Teri Mitti articulating the life of a truck driver for whom his truck is his ‘home on wheels’ where he spends most of the time. It is their endeavour that ensures that essential goods are delivered to every home and to every individual in this country.

This campaign is a sign of showcasing unity and lending a helping hand to the trucker community while they care for the nation.