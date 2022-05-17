Texet marks a progressive collaboration with e-commerce giant, Flipkart; making Air Fryers more affordable

National, May 17, 2022: Texet Technologies Pvt. Ltd., a fast-growing e-Commerce company has marked a progressive association with Flipkart to penetrate the Indian markets. As a part of this association, Texet plans to grow the markets for their Air Fryers 611, an analog & 612 digital version, which are enabled with rapid air technology.

Lately, smart appliances in India have been helping consumers in enjoying healthy food options while staying at the comfort of their homes. The Texet Air fryers offer healthier cooking techniques by reducing the need for oil, as compared to traditional deep frying. Also, with no requirement of pre heating, the appliance aids in saving valuable time and keeps the power consumption to a minimum.

With this association and extremely competitive pricing, Texet wants to ensure that healthy living is enabled across all households in India, and Flipkart being one of the largest e-commerce platforms in India, opens the vast network of the audience to the brand to efficiently position and promote.

Speaking on the announcement Sameer Katole, the Business Head of Texet Technologies says, “With the market being dumped by cheap products, compromise on quality has become a common thing, making the user unhappy at the end; we at Texet want to get India out of this and every penny spent by the customer should reward them back. Air Fryers are a necessity and they do occupy space, the space every family would like to fill with luxury. With our Air Fryers, we target to make every household luxurious at affordable prices, giving our valuable customers a good companion, which brings a smile on their faces.”

The Analog Air Fryer Texet 611 now costs Rs. 3,699 and the digital version Air Fryer 612 Rs.3,999, respectively.

Texet 611 – The Analog Airfryer

https://www.flipkart.com/texet-af-611-7-menus-timer-temperature-control-nonstick-3-2l-dual-rack-fry-basket-stainless-steel-finish-1400w-auto-shut-off-air-fryer/p/itm7ea1a89c0c308

Texet 612 – The Digital Airfryer

https://www.flipkart.com/texet-af-611-7-menus-timer-temperature-control-nonstick-3-2l-dual-rack-fry-basket-stainless-steel-finish-1400w-auto-shut-off-air-fryer/p/itm7ea1a89c0c308

A quick look at a few key features of the Texet Air fryer 611 & 612 are:

Healthy food options – The appliance cooks food without the use of oil and 80 percent less fat.

Multi functionality – The air fryers are useful for frying, baking, grilling and roasting

Large basket capacity – With a basket capacity of 3.2L, the appliance can cook large portions of food

Manual Control – The appliance has easy to use manual controls

Variable temperature control – The air fryers also have variable temperature control for the various recipes

Texet has recognition in the UK and European retail base which makes it easier for them to make products on a larger scale due to which they are able to keep their costs to a minimum. Texet Air Fryers are enabled with multiple functionalities that are ideal for cooking delicious dishes with almost no oil.