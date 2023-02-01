Texmaco Rail & Engineering Private Limited receives the Star Performer recognition

Awarded by the Engineering Export Promotion Council of India (EEEPC) for Exports of Steel Foundry items during FY 2017-18 among the Large Enterprises of the Eastern Region.

Kolkata, 1st February 2023: Texmaco Rail & Engineering Limited was recognised with the Star Performer Award of the Eastern Region, organised by the Engineering Export Promotion Council of India (EEEPC) on January 17th, 2023, at ITC Royal Bengal, Kolkata. The event witnessed the valuable presence of Dr. Shashi Panja, Hon’ble Minister-in-Charge, Department of Industry, Commerce and Enterprises, Government of West Bengal.