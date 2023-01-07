TFMC’s Handloom Mela promoting Handloom Monday in IT offices is back

Hyderabad, January 07, 2023…..TFMC (Telangana Facilities Management Council)’s Handloom Mela promoting Handloom Monday in IT offices is back. The 20th edition of the mela will be held at Ground Floor Food Court, GALAXY, Opp IKEA, Next to T-Hub, Knowledge City Raidurg, Hyderabad from 10th January till 12th January for about 3 days.

It will display Gadwal Pochampally, Siddipet, IKKAT Pattu Sarees, Handicraft Products, Handloom Kurtas, and many more. It will be open all three days during office hours. About 5000 IT employees and others are expected to visit the mela in the three days.

TFMC aims to organise 11 melas in the year 2023. And reach about 4 lahks, IT employees. Through these meals, we will help the Handloom Sector sell clothes worth Rs 4 crore, informed Mr. Satyanarayana Mathala, President of TFMC in a press note issued in the city today. We would like to organise one Handloom Mela in every IT Park.

Organising Handloom Melas in IT offices, facilities and Parks was an initiative TFMC embarked in the year 2017. Since then, barring two years of the corona, five lakh IT employees were reached and awareness for handloom textiles was created. Almost all Meals were a huge hit with IT employees, added Satya.

Handloom Monday was a call given by Mr. K.T. Rama Rao, Minister for IT, Govt of Telangana. It was an initiative to promote Handlooms and Support Weavers Community by wearing Handloom Clothes Every Monday.

As part of this drive, TFMC has been organising Handloom Melas from time to time. As part of that drive, it has organised 19 Handloom Melas so far.

Work From Home, Office, Village or Work from Anywhere, or work in Hybrid Mode, but wear ‘Handlooms Every Monday’ tells Telangana Facilities Management Council to all the IT employees. Several Facilities Management professionals and IT employees wearing Handloom clothes, and blazers will grace the mela.

TFMC is the only body that has been taking forward the call given by K.T. Rama Rao. TFMC has organised 19 Handloom exhibitions at various IT facilities across the city. Through this mela, TFMC is reviving its pledge to support Handlooms and Weavers and promote them.