Thailand’s CP Group provided 15,000 meals during COVID-19 crisis

In these unprecedented times, The Charoen Pokphand Group (CP Group): Thailand’s largest private company and one of the world’s largest conglomerates supported the migrant families during COVID-19 crisis by providing them free meals. This activity took place in Delhi and Gurgaon in collaboration with Sunaayy Foundation which is a non – profit organization providing free education to underprivileged children.

CP Group of companies pledged and distributed 15,000 free meals of CP Easy Snacks that is their range of ready-to-cook food items to 450 migrant families. The activity culminated yesterday by the two subsidiaries of the group: CP Avant Pvt. Ltd. and CP Foods

Mr. Kasinn Khaowprasert, Director, CP Avant Pvt. Ltd. expressed, “Amid the seemingly incessant wave of the pandemic, the difficult time has also brought out the generosity of individuals and businesses across the world, contributing what they can for helping those in need. We, at CP Avant and CP Foods, feel fortunate to partner with Sunaayy Foundation and be able to make a difference during these hard times. CP Group of companies has always believed in the philosophy of serving and fulfilling the needs of our community.

Keeping in mind the FHRAI guidelines, the food is packed, stored, and distributed with proper sanitizations. Due to the current situation, the team of CP Avant is making sure to check the temperature of the staff working for the cause on a daily base and making sure the team is using masks and gloves while preparing and distributing the food products and practicing social distancing as well.

CP Avant Pvt Ltd (CPAPL) is the wholly-owned subsidiary of Charoen Pokphand Group (CP Group), incorporated in the year 2018 in Gurgaon, India. While CP Foods is a subsidiary unit of Charoen Pokphand Group (CP), a Thai multi-national conglomerate, with businesses in agro-industry & food, retail, and telecommunications.