Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Society organises Hyderabad’s biggest blood donation camp

Hyderabad, 14 March, 2023: Thalassemia Sickle Cell Society (TSCS) a registered non-profit organization has organised a mega blood donation camp at Kings Palace, Gudimalkapur, Hyderabad. Shri Mahmood Ali, Hon’ble Minister of Home, Prisons, Fire Services, Govt. of Telangana along with Shri P Kaushik Reddy, MLC Govt. Whip, Wajahuddin – IPS, Shaik Mohammed Iqbal, MLC – Hindupur -AP, Syed Omer Jaleel, IAS officer and many others visited the blood donation camp. Abu Aimal, Amin, Shiv Ratan and dedicated staff of TSCS had took part at the donation camp.

TSCS CEO Dr. Suman Jain briefed the guests, about the situation of Thalassemia in Telangana and the need of blood donors to come forward for transfusion of blood to Thalassemia patients. Ms. Ratnavali Kothapalli, Vice President – TSCS & Mr M A Aleem Baig, Joint Secretary – TSCS were also part of the blood donation camp. The collected blood will be utilized for the patients who need blood transfusion at regular intervals. TSCS has also appealed to the govt to help in releasing a G.O for mandatory antenatal test – HbA2 for every pregnant woman to help preventing the birth of Thalassemia Major Children.