Thalassemia Sickle Cell Society (TSCS) team met All India Imam Organization Chief to discuss on Thalassemia Eradication in India

Hyderabad, 04, April 2023: A delegation from Thalassemia & Sickle Cell Society (TSCS) led by Shri Chandrakant Agrawal, President of the Society, Chief Patron Shri Naresh Rathi, board member Manoj Rupani met the Chief Imam at Hyderabad and briefed him that Thalassemia & Sickle Cell Society (TSCS) Hyderabad is the biggest society in the world serving Thalassemia patients.

They also informed the Iman Chief that all the services given to Thalassemia patients are FREE including consultation, blood transfusion, medicines, tests & investigations & ultimately the only permanent cure is the BONE MARROW TRANSPLANT. The work being done by the society in selflessly serving the Thalassemia Children and steps being taken for eradication of this almost deadly genetic blood disorder. Govt. of Telangana is supporting Thalassemia patients under the AROGYASHREE scheme.

Hon’ble Chief Imam, Dr. Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi has been recognized the world over for his contribution and has received national and international awards for his contribution towards peace and harmony.

Honourable Dr. Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi Chief Imam of All India Imam Organization is the voice of half a million Imams of India who happens to be the religious and spiritual guide of two hundred ten Million Indian Muslims. AIIO is recognized in that capacity and role at the national and international levels. This is the largest Imam Organization in the world and is uniquely placed so that prominent national and global bodies belonging to all walks of life utilize its services.

Talking about the meeting Thalassemia & Sickle Cell Society (TSCS) President, Mr Chandrakant Agarwal said “We are so delighted to have a meeting with Dr. Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi. We spoke about all the necessary actions that should be taken to eradicate Thalassemia in the state as well as in the country. We also explained to the Imam Chief about the services provided by TSCS to an individual Thalassemia patient. He was very impressed with our services and said he will try his best to help in the eradication of Thalassemia in the state. And he also said that he will try to pass the Bill by the Government making (HbA2) mandatory for first-trimester pregnancy women as a first step to eradicating Thalassemia.”

Thalassemia can be easily eradicated forever. If a BILL is passed by Govt. by making a simple test, (HbA2) mandatory, for all pregnant women in their first trimester of pregnancy.

Chief Imam, evinced keen interest in the work of the society and was extremely impressed and he assured team TSCS that he will visit society next month and offered all possible help to eradicate this lethal scourge afflicting humanity.