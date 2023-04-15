Thalassemia Sickle Cell Society (TSCS) celebrates 97 Successful Bone Marrow Transplantations at the society

Hyderabad, 15 April 2023: Thalassemia Sickle Cell Society, World’s largest NGO serving Thalassemia patients, located in the state of Telangana – has today organized a special programme called “Celebration of Life” which marks the completion of successful 97 bone marrow transplantations ( free of cost ) at the society. The society has expressed their special gratitude towards Govt. of Telangana, Sankalp India Foundation & Electronic Mart India Limited which has been helping TSCS with all the necessary funds towards the procedures and other necessities for Bone Marrow Transplantation. Celebration of Life – programme extends a ray of hope towards all patients who look forward for a bone marrow transplantation.

TSCS is honoring all its funders for supporting them in giving a new life to all the 97 Thalassemia patients and is also expressing their happiness for the children who are back to their normal lives. The society also works relentlessly through counseling sessions to parents and children who are ready for bone marrow transplantation and about its future benefits. TSCS is providing its services like blood donation, Antenatal and Cascade Screening, Bone Marrow Transplantation, and HbA2 tests for all pregnant women at all their centers, free of cost.

Speaking at the occasion, Shri. Chandrakant Agarwal, President – Thalassemia Sickle Cell Society (TSCS) said, “Bone Marrow Transplantation is the only permanent cure to Thalassemia. We are extremely happy to see 97 children who had these transplantations and are now back to their normal lives. TSCS really appreciates and is indebted to Electronic Mart India Limited for helping us in achieving this milestone. As we view this as just the beginning of a new era in treating Thalassemia, we promise to continue doing our best in offering our services till the state of Telangana and India are completely Thalassemia free. We will work our level best to provide more and more bone marrow transplants.”

By providing all the services free of cost for Thalassemia patients TSCS is giving them a hassle-free experience both for the Thalassemia patients and their parents. Started with just 20 patients in their small service center, now TSCS is serving more than 3600 patients at their center.