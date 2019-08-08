Thapar Builders Officially Opened Gates for Residents at Arthah in Ghaziabad, Delhi NCR

The residential complex arm of Thapar Builders, became available to the public as they received a completion certificate from Ghaziabad development Authority earlier this month. With an open area of 3300 square meters for residents, this is one of the largest real estate projects in National Capital Region and aims to set benchmark in excellence and comfort here.

Situated in the heart of the city, Vaishali is well connected to all of Delhi’s major transportation and commerce hubs. The appropriately planned infrastructure in the city is built on 103 meters tall building – the highest tower in Ghaziabad. The Arthah Project consists of 26 floors of 132 luxury apartments, where customers can choose from 1BHK, 2BHK, Studio, and 3BHK semi-furnished spaces with all the basic amenities intact. It carries an iconic, contemporary design hosting 84 luxury homes and 48 studio apartments. These apartments are built on a three-side open plot, giving each of them a road-facing view as well as a garden view. All the residences offer supreme specifications as per Vaastu and are decorated to offer clean and fresh surroundings to its residents.

Arthah is an example of how future residential planning in India is going to look like. Developed by a renowned real estate firm and designed by nation’s leading architecture firm, this international standard complex is beyond delivering just a home to its residents.

The project has been well designed as it offers split level parking space of up to 300 vehicles at a time; 3 high-speed elevators for the ease of residents; special children’s play area; community hall for indoor games; tennis and badminton courts; clubhouse with gym equipment; and a swimming pool. All the safety measures including general service, fire safety, and surveillance have also been taken care of.

Mr. Gautam Thapar, Director, Thapar Builders said, “We are excited to share that we have ten families who just started living here and we are expecting around a hundred more by this Diwali. Arthah has been an integral part to our history as we resonate with its meaning and we hope to transform it into a fully functional residential housing project providing its residents a supreme quality of urban life all across the territory.”