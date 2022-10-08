The 100th VLCC Institute of Beauty (&) Nutrition in India Opens in Jammu

Mumbai/Jammu, 7th October 2022: VLCC Institute of Beauty & Nutrition, India’s leading chain of skill development institutes for Beauty and Nutrition, has announced the launch of its 100th Institute in India. Located at Trikuta Nagar, Jammu, the institute was inaugurated by the Founder of VLCC Group, Mrs. Vandana Luthra.

Equipped with state-of-the-art appliances and training aids, the institute will offer both entry-level and skill upgradation courses in Beauty and Nutrition. Training will be delivered by an experienced and expert faculty through a blended learning methodology that combines technology and digital media with traditional instructor-led classroom activities. An industry-first, this blended learning format will enable a superior end-to-end student experience from choosing the course, course delivery, certification and post-certification upgradations.

Speaking on the occasion, Mrs. Vandana Luthra, Founder, VLCC said, “I have always believed that our institutes extend our mission of transforming lives by helping create employment and entrepreneurial opportunities, especially for women to enable their financial independence. The opening of the 100th milestone Institute in India and the first in Jammu is a forward step in this direction and a matter of great pride for us at VLCC.”

VLCC institutes offer over 100 long and short-term, certificate-based and correspondence courses ranging from a few days to 15 months, based on course category. Spanning the Beauty & Nutrition spectrum, diversified courses include cosmetology, esthiology, skincare, hair-care to make-up, nail art, spa therapies, clinical nutrition, sports and fitness nutrition as well as child-care nutrition.