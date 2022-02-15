The 12th edition of India Online Poker Championship concludes with a bang

Hyderabad, February 15, 2022: The recently concluded India Online Poker Championship (IOPC) has broken all the records once again by bringing Indian poker masterminds on a virtual platform. IOPC, the country’s most trusted online poker series, received an overwhelming response with a total of One Lakh Sixty-Six thousand eight hundred and eighty-five lakh entries and five thousand eight hundred and twenty-nine unique players. from across the country. Amit Suresh Gehani was crowned the winner where he bagged a gold badge, a diamond badge, and the coveted diamond-studded 18K gold crown.

x

The mega poker fest witnessed some nail-biting moments as the guaranteed prize pool was INR 35.92 crores. By offering such whopping prize money, the tournament tested the mental strength, decision-making skills, analytical skills, and endurance of all participants. Of all the marquee events, players were most excited about the prestigious Main Event, which holds the highest value in the poker fraternity.

Dominating the coveted diamond-studded 18K gold crown, Amit Suresh Gehani, the winner of the Main Event Crown said, “It felt great. Being on the final table, and a dream come true when I won. IOPC is a great platform for Indian poker players like us who can sharpen skills and win big at the same time.” Commenting on the success of the 12th edition of India Online Poker Championship, Mr. Amin Rozani, Group CEO of Quadrific Media Pvt Ltd said, “This edition of the IOPC has exceeded expectations across the board. The 18-day series saw a huge growth in players’ participation like every year, which brought out the best of the Indian poker players. This gives us inspiration to up our game and offers the players better incentives going forward and attract more participants.” x

To stimulate players’ experience, the 12th edition of the IOPC was live-streamed the daily highlights of the day, and key players on YouTube, Twitch and other streaming channels. Furthermore, the star commentators and avid poker players spiced up the spectacular season.

For the 12th edition of IOPC, a player could participate in the championship on all three platforms of Quadnet Poker Network – Spartan Poker, BLITZPOKER and PokerHigh. Keeping the players inspired and with multiple options for participation, IOPC aims to deliver a better online poker experience every season. Along with their cash prizes, players also walked away with exclusive NFTs from Spartan Poker. You can check out the collection at Spartan Poker | ngageN