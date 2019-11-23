The 13th edition of CPhI & P-MEC India Expo gears up to script the growth story of global Pharma industry

Informa Markets in India (Formerly UBM India), a leading B2B exhibition organizer, gears up to kick start South Asia’s largest Pharma event, CPhI & P-MEC India Expo. Driving the global pharmaceutical industry forward, the event congregates top companies across the pharma value chain. The event serves as a melting pot of ideas to drive innovation and progress for the industry.

Taking the networking experience to the next level in 2019, the CPhI & P-MEC India expo over the course of three-days will begin from November 26th – 28th, 2019 at the India Expo Centre, Greater Noida, Delhi-NCR. The curated expo is supported in its endeavours by governing bodies such as Pharmexcil, CIPI and IDMA.

Speaking on IPW 2019, Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, for Informa markets in India said, “We are excited to be back to Delhi NCR for the 13th edition of CPhI & P-MEC India expo this year. The expo continues to receive an overwhelming response at the IEML, Greater Noida this year too. As the industry looks increasingly towards India for high quality, low cost pharma solutions, the expo serves as the ideal platform to pick up the latest trends and innovations that the market has to offer. Further, the choice of location bring us closer to the Centre, policy makers, consulates and government bodies and this will enhance our community building efforts. Apart from the business, and diverse events, key discussion areas will include ‘Growth of Indian Pharmaceutical industry, identifying the strength of collaboration for research and development of new products, embrace disruption to avoid being disrupted among many others, for the community to ruminate and act upon.” he further added “With CPhI and P-MEC India, we are proud of the way we have engaged the powerhouses of the industry to elevate their business and transform the pharma space with innovations.”

With over 1,600 exhibitors from 44 countries, the expo will have special pavilions by The Global Organization for EPA and DHA (GOED), China Chamber of Commerce for Import & Export of Medicines & Health Products (CCCMHPIE), China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) and the Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India (Pharmexcil). The participants from the countries apart from India include China, USA, United Kingdom, Brazil, Thailand, Taiwan, France, Germany, Italy, Belgium, Switzerland, Singapore, Slovenia, Spain, UAE, Netherlands, Poland, Hong Kong, Japan and Russia.

The CPhI & P-MEC India was first introduced in 2006 and is currently South Asia’s leading pharma convention. It covers every step of the supply chain, from drug discovery to finished dosage. The expo has rapidly grown over the years to become a trusted barometer of the burgeoning India pharma story, with domestic and foreign exhibitors, and visitors engaging over significant levels of business.

The India Pharma Week, the umbrella event which is in its 4th year, stems from the proactive role it plays in driving key Governmental initiatives such as ‘Make in India’, ‘Start-Up India, Stand Up India’, and ‘Skill India’ connecting the global community to eke out solutions to challenges, and establishing superior standards within it. Starting from November 25th with the Pre-Connect Congress, a precursor event driven by powerful content and unmatched speakers, the scene of action will shift to Greater Noida, where turnkey engagements including the CEO Roundtable and the Women Leaders in Pharma are scheduled for 26th November and 27th November respectively. With the events of IPW hosted at the India Expo Centre, industry stakeholders and professionals will be offered the convenience to congregate at the marquee show, network and celebrate the industry under one platform. The shift to the Delhi-NCR region has helped it further develop and nurture a complete pharma ecosystem in the sectoral pockets of the North, including the power corridors of the Centre.

This year, the expo comprises exciting facets such as ICSE meeting Areas, a Live Pharma Connect, an Innopack Theatre and an Exhibitor Showcase among others to make the IPW a true engagement platform to Indian and global pharma companies for knowledge sharing, co-operation, collaboration, celebration and mapping the addressable issues in the industry.

Further, interesting debates and sessions will be hosted as a part of The Women Leaders in Pharma which will bring the experiences to light through its Talk Show ‘Following your purpose Talking’. The discussions will cover various subjects including obstacles and hurdles faced such as underestimation, stereotyping, sexism, and marginalization, stories of women who stepped up to leadership, the underlying issues they faced, along with their practical advice for all women leaders and those who aspire to lead. Along with this, other interesting sessions will include Purposeful inclusion – Accelerating through diversity and Breaking the stereotype.

Key exhibitors for the three day expo include ACG, Cadmach, IMA-PG SpA, Excellence United, NPM Machinery, Maharshi, Parle Global, Signet Chemical Corporation Pvt Ltd, Hetero Labs Limited, Shah TC Overseas Private Limited, Swati Spentose Pvt. Ltd, Chemet, Gangwal Chemicals Pvt. Ltd, Nectar Lifesciences Limited, Anshul Life Sciences, Colorcon Asia Pvt Ltd, Oceanic Pharma Chem Pvt. Ltd, Pioma Chemicals, MSN Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., Esschem Overseas Pvt. Ltd., Scope Ingredients Pvt. Ltd, Granules India Pvt. Ltd., Supriya Lifesciences Ltd., Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Vita Pharma Agencies, and Dow Chemical.