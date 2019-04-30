The 1st batch of Medical Graduates from Apollo Medical College, Hyderabad, pass out at a glittering Convocation Ceremony!

The 1st batch of Medical Graduates (batch of 2012) from The Apollo Medical College, passed out and received there degrees at a glittering Convocation ceremony, on Saturday at the Ravi Narayana Reddy Auditorium, Banjara Hills. Chief Guest Dr. Alla Gopala Krishna Gokhale, Director, Heart & Lung Transplant Programme & Sr. Consultant, Cardiothoracic, Transplant and Minimal Access Surgery, Apollo Hospitals and Guest of Honor Dr. Sangita Reddy, Jt. Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Group and Trustee AHERF, presented the MBBS Degree Certificates to 99 graduate students at this First Convocation ceremony of The Apollo Medical College.

The medical graduates were administered the Hippocratic Oath on the occasion and meritorious students were felicitated with medals. The Chairman Dr Prathap C. Reddy Gold Medal for the Best Outgoing Student of the College, was presented to Dr Mohammed Nehad Khan, who also received the Best Outgoing Student Gold Medal from the Dr NTR University Vijayawada, as well as a total of 21 gold medals and 3 silver medals, for his consistent academic brilliance, all through the MBBS course from the College.