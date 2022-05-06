The 3 Benefits Of Being IATF Certified

The International Automotive Task Force is an organization that has helped many automobile parts manufacturers standardize their products for quality control. They’ve set up system requirements that help everybody with the IATF certification to show that they are part of a group that produces quality parts under strict supervision.

It is something that many machine shops want to be able to get. There are some companies that provide ISO or IATF quality and compliance training so getting certified is easier. In this article, we will go over some of the benefits of getting this certification so you can decide if it is the right move for your shop.

1 – Credibility

Since the IATF is an internationally recognized organization, you can be sure that having the certification will show that you are a credible company. Since the clients you are looking to get will understand that you adhere to standards they expect, you will look like a credible option for them.

This credibility will open up doors for you to acquire large companies as clients. In fact, car manufacturers themselves may even be among them since they can be sure that your products are going to work as advertised.

Since the certification means that your products conform to international standards, there is a good chance that they will end up being defect-free. This saves a client a lot of time and resources looking for a manufacturer for the parts that they need.

2 – Employee motivation

People like to know that the things they are working on have value, are useful, and are high quality. This gives them the motivation to keep an eye on quality and strive to make the best products possible.

In addition to the pride they get in producing exceptional products, the certification enables a system in which they are more engaged in the manufacturing process. This gives them a sense of ownership in it and an even bigger boost of pride.

They will be the ones that are on the front lines and will identify areas where there could be improvements. This will instill in them the idea that quality rests on them and their pride in doing a good job will continue. This leads to employees being more productive so the costs of the certifications end up paying for themselves.

3 – Usable data

Decisions need to be made based on data so that they can be the right ones that help the company. One of the biggest benefits of being certified is that the production processes are monitored and data recorded. Then this data is available to you to be able to make evidence-based decisions.

Once decisions are made, the data still plays a part. The data then can reveal where improvements were made after certain decisions happened. This way you can run testing and see what other areas could be improved.

There are cost savings that come into play since processes can be improved thanks to the data being usable and effective.