The 3 Best Ways A Small Construction Business Can Save Money

Making more money in business is never a bad thing. When it comes to growing a small construction business there is always a focus on getting more projects that lead to bigger projects and more money for the company. This is normal and good.

However, what often gets ignored is how to make more money with what you already have. Saving money takes far less energy and resources than finding new leads for projects does. With profit margins being as slim as they are these days, it makes sense to try to use some resources to find areas where money can be saved. In this article, we will go over some of the most obvious areas to save money for your small construction business.

1 – Specialized software

A lot of the processes that are needed in the construction industry can now be automated thanks to software like Procore. Contractors have long been susceptible to inefficiencies due to the nature of the business. There are a lot of moving parts that are very difficult to coordinate.

The Internet of Things has allowed many platforms to sync together through various devices that streamlines a lot of projects. This has made many construction processes more efficient. This has allowed a lot of companies to save money across the board on things like labor, material, and administration costs.

These programs also do a great job of giving you data analysis. With easy-to-read reports, you can see the areas where there is waste happening very clearly. Whether it is labor costs being too high during the period in between projects, or the cost of materials, you will get a very accurate picture of how money is being spent and some ideas on how to better spend it.

2 – Outsourcing

The nature of the construction business is unfortunately of booms and busts. There are often periods in which there are no projects active and the time is spent getting ready for the next one, or actively bidding on jobs to find one.

It’s during these times that it doesn’t make sense to be paying a full staff. Rather than lay people off to then bring them back when there is more work, you should look into areas where outsourcing some of the work makes sense. Often, this will save you a lot of money in labor costs.

Even some specialized labor that only gets work during certain parts of a construction job can be outsourced so you don’t have highly paid laborers on staff that only work for part of a project.

3 – Equipment rentals

Specialized equipment is very expensive to buy and is also costly to maintain. Instead of having a lot of this type of equipment ready to go, it can often be rented so you save a lot on the costs.

Very often, heavy equipment is bought using financing so there is also interest to pay in addition to the high upfront cost and maintenance. Renting only when you need it is going to save a lot of money in the long run.