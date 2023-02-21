The 3rd Dr. KCG Verghese Equestrian Competition held at Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science, Padur Chennai

Chennai, 21st Feb: Over 12 teams across Tamilnadu and more than 100 horses have participated in the following categories: Dressage, Show Jumping, Tent pegging and Arena polo. This year Hindustan University marks the 10th year commemoration of their Horse Riding Club, HITS is the only University India to offer a full-fledged stable of horses on its sprawling greeny campus at Padur, Chennai.

Chief guest Dr. Anand Jacob Verghese, Chancellor, Mr. Ashok Verghese Pro-Chancellor of Hindustan University and other management members graced the event alongside Filmmaker, Director & Producer Mr. Vetrimaran joined the event as a special guest, also he is passionate about Horse Riding.

Dr. KCG Verghese Rolling Trophy for the year 2023 presented to Chennai Equitation Centre with 63 total points for the 3rd Dr. KCG Verghese trophy equestrian competition. With runner up team Officers training academy with 24 points.

Winners of all events :

110-120 cm show jumping was won by Nick Schreiber from Chennai equitation centre, followed by himself on both second and third positions.

100cm show jumping event was won by Surya from madras race club followed by Nick Schreiber and GC Ahaan Kumar by 2nd and 3rd positions respectively.

Tent pegging event was won by L/FDR Nilesh Yadav from OTA and Wasim Akram being second from HINDUSTAN UNIVERSITY

Top score was bagged by Nick Schreiber from Chennai equitation centre

Polo finals was won by HINDUSTAN UNIVERSITY BEATING POLO 2.0 by 3-0