The 5th edition of ‘’Words in the Garden’’ celebrates the theme ‘’Dilli Ki Mahilayen’’ to endorse the innovation and creative spirit of Delhi

New Delhi, March 04, 2023: The 5th edition of ‘’Words in the Garden’’ organised by Sanatan Sangeet Sanskriti in collaboration with the IILM University and India International Centre underlined the unprecedented creativity, imagination and ideas encompassed by the capital city of Delhi.

Held at the India International Center, the vibrant, two-day annual festival incorporated the theme, ”Dilli Ki Mahilayen”and was meticulously curated by award-winning Hindi poet, critic, translator, and editor, Shri Ashok Vajpeyi Ji.

‘’Delhi can do much more when it comes to literature and arts as the infrastructure for culture in Delhi has not been invested in. While we do have places like the Kamani auditorium and India Habitat Centre, we need to give a thought to the number of art curators we have and the attention which literature receives. Delhiites need to understand that culture is mature when it has the right balance between popular culture and classical culture. While Delhi has a long way to go in this regard, I am confident that it will happen,’’ said Pavan K. Varma, Indian diplomat, politician, and author.

The fest brought together some of the most renowned individuals from the domains of literature, ideas, art, social sciences, and other public spheres to honour the outstanding figures of culture in Delhi including Bharti Kher, Maya Burman, Amrita Sher-Gil, Nalini Malani, Arpita Sen, and Anjolie Ela Menon.

In the past, Words in the Garden has delivered exceptional festivals with diverse themes illustrating the history of Delhi like “Meer Ki Dilli “, “Ghalib Ki Dilli “, “Bapu Ki Dilli” and “Dilli ki Sanskriti.”

Elaborating on the increased participation of women in art and literature Santwana Bhattacharya, Editor of The New Indian Express said,’’ Over time a progressive movement has taken place in the field of art and literature when it comes to the participation of women. We can see a transition from fiction writing to non-fiction writing and it is very interesting to see women like Amrita Sher-Gil and Arpana Caur. They bring a unique visual representation of the idea of a way of looking at the world which is from a woman’s perspective.’’

Celebrating the inspirational theme, “Dilli Ki Mahilayen,” the event witnessed a slew of discussions, dialogues, readings, recitals, exhibitions, workshops, and much more.

Adding to the charm, there was also a photo exhibition by photographer Ms. Shoba Jolly on the theme of the multifaceted women of Delhi, followed by sessions of women journalists who did extensive reporting on the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent challenges.

Furthermore, distinguished women entrepreneurs from diverse industry domains graced the event, engaging in discussions on emerging venture capital and start-up ecosystems as well as challenges that entrepreneurs face and ways to overcome them.

”As an entrepreneur, I have always acknowledged the power of culture and arts to inspire creativity, innovation, and progress. India’s rich heritage of culture and arts is a treasure and inspiration to create, innovate and succeed. Notable events like Words in the Garden strengthen the fact that Indian culture and arts have the remarkable ability to connect people across borders, languages, and backgrounds,’’ said RidhimaKhanna, Founder of the artisan bakery-Addicted Freshly Baked.

There was also a session on women leaders hailing from the fields of literature, architecture, business and astrology who defined the role of mentors, and the metamorphosis that one must go through to emerge as a leader in a respective domain.

The festival concluded with a musical evening by Arushi and Sawani Mudgal who mesmerised the attendees with their phenomenal performance.