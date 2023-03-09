The Advertising Club’s EMVIE Awards 2023 to happen on 10th March 2023

March 2023; Mumbai, India: The Advertising Club ramps up the celebration of Media Awards Oscars of the media world with the newest edition of the EMVIES, presented by Google, co-powered by TV9 NETWORK and MiQ India Commerical, and in association with The Times of India. With over 1469 entries received, which is the highest ever in the history of EMVIES, the best minds of the media and marketing fraternity will battle it out for recognition and glory on Friday, 10th March 2023, at Seaside lawns, Hotel Taj Lands’ End, Bandra, Mumbai, at 6:30 PM.

The country’s most coveted media award which focuses on Innovation, Strategy, Research, and seamless Integration, EMVIES 2023, was adjudged by a distinguished and versatile jury of 172 media professionals in round 1 of the judging process. Out of 1469 entries received, 370 were shortlisted. The final round of judging saw case studies being presented online for a period of 10 days which were evaluated by 179 marketing professionals and some chosen creative directors.

As you all are aware of the fact that any campaign which goes on to win an EMVIE, the trophy is presented to both – the media agency and the client. Thus, the elite audience will have the presence of top-notch professionals from not only the media and advertising world but also from the marketing fraternity.

Partha Sinha, President Times of India group and President of The Advertising Club, said, “I have always called EMVIE ‘the Oscar of media award’ and over the years it has been doing justice to that reputation. The quality of work, the presentations, and the energy around the whole event are improving every year. It is a world-class platform today and is owned equally by the media, marketing, and advertising fraternities. It is a burning example of our overall theme of excellence.” Aditya Swamy, Chairperson, EMVIES Committee, said, “This year we have a record number of entries and that is a reflection of the high quality of work our industry produces and it’s our privilege at the Ad Club to celebrate the best of the best at our favorite awards show – The EMVIES.”

The EMVIE Awards is attended by 1000 plus die-hard professionals from the Media, Advertising, Research, and Marketing fraternity i.e., the entire gamut of the communication industry. It is a vibrant, young, and high-decibel event.

It’s time to book your donor passes and see for yourself who will win the Grand EMVIE, Best Media Client of the Year, and Best Media Agency of the Year.