The Apple of your Eye

The gorgeous leather strap in brown has burnished edges and is the perfect foil for your Apple watch. Secured by two loops and a sturdy buckle with black ion plating, the full-grain leather strap is retro padded for optimum comfort.

The 44 mm variant is compatible with the 4, 5, SE and 6 series while the 45 mm version is suited to the series 7. Soft nubuck lining protects the strap from sweat and allows it to sit comfortably on your skin all day. The leather develops a gorgeous patina over time that is unique to your piece alone. Wrap this precision-cut beauty around your wrist for a timeless look.