The Baker’s Dozen launches its flagship store ‘The House of Sourdough’ in Bengaluru

The iconic artisan Indian bakery brand ‘The Baker’s Dozen’ by Aditi Handa and Sneh Jain will soon treat the city of Bengaluru with India’s first ‘The House of Sourdough.’ Exclusively conceptualized by Aditi Handa to showcase the largest range of scrumptious sourdough loaves in the country, this concept will double as a sourdough knowledge library, flagship store and baking experience by The Baker’s Dozen (TBD) to serve the residents of Bengaluru.

Living by the philosophy that bread is their God, each baker at TBD celebrates the subtle fermentation of dough that creates magic. Consistently boosting the popularity of the humble Indian sourdough, Aditi Handa and Sneh Jain, with their brand The Baker’s Dozen, have created a permanent place in our hearts for their artisan bakes, and especially for their versatile, preservative free and uniquely local sourdough loaves. To further celebrate this joyous journey, TBD will continue to create significant awareness for the handcrafted sourdough loaves with their upcoming Bengaluru homage venue – The House of Sourdough, located in ‘Koramangala’ one of the most favourite spots in the city.

Expressing excitement about the launch, Aditi Handa says, “We have been planning ‘The House of Sourdough’ for quite a long time and while being well aware of Bengaluru’s taste palette and its zest for lip-smacking yet functional food, this seemed to be the perfect place to begin with. It was my objective for 2021 to treat the city’s bread lovers with what they desired, which is now coming close to being fulfilled.”

Sneh Jain added, “The launch of ‘The House of Sourdough’ in Bengaluru is extremely special to our hearts, especially since the ethos of our brand perfectly marries the ethos of the city. We seek to introduce a location for Bangaloreans where they can enjoy a treat while having a warm conversation as well as a place to learn about artisan products and be inspired to start their own journey like Aditi and I did in 2013.”

The House of Sourdough will have an interactive wall where visitors can get a wonderful sensory experience of selecting hand-picked ingredients, observing mixing and shaping of the dough, the process of baking and finally tasting the delicious loaves with various accompaniments.

It is also designed to serve as a platform for an unique initiative, ‘Friends of TBD’ – which will celebrate the city’s love for startups by showcasing their products at the store. Handa says, “Sneh and I have been lucky to get a lot of support on our journey and we feel it is now our responsibility to do the same for other budding entrepreneurs. The Friends of TBD will be a platform for like-minded F&B brands to showcase and sell their products with no burdensome expenses such as listing charges, selling expenses etc.”

Aside from this, coinciding with the launch of their new Bengaluru store, The Baker’s Dozen is also launching India’s industry-first virtual Sourdough Summit to celebrate the love for sourdough with entrepreneurs and communities from different cities, including Bengaluru.

The House of Sourdough will open its gates to serve fresh loaves to Bengaluru’s bread lovers on 10th September 2021.

About The Baker’s Dozen

The Baker’s Dozen is a hand-crafted artisan bakery brand that uses only the most authentic ingredients, processes, and love! The essence of The Baker’s Dozen is that it is led by bakers who are passionate about the craft of baking. They bake for the joy of baking and share that joy with you. Each bread, each cake is special, baked with love and attention almost as if it were baked in your own oven! That’s also the reason why they are different from everybody else. No two loaves might look exactly the same. Just like no two pieces of art when made by hand are ever exactly the same.