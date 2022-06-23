The Barbeque Company plans to expand and launch 10 outlets in 2022-23, launches at Vaishali

The Barbeque Company, the finest in town for its large laid out Buffet Services since 2015 is expanding and coming up with its new outlet in Signature Global Food Mall in Vaishali, Uttar Pradesh. The Barbeque Company plans to launch 10 more outlets across different locations in coming financial year.

The Barbeque Company is on the path of new outlets in various locations. These expansions speak of the success of The Barbeque Company which has been going since it started in 2015.

The Barbeque Company offers affordable, pocket-friendly, and delicious buffets along with grilling and fine dining experiences.



With the sole aim of serving its guests with the finest and lip-smacking dishes in buffets, The Barbeque Company stands out and has become the go-to place for everyone in town.

Shashank Kumar Misra, Director of The Barbeque Company talks about expansion and quotes,” With this new outlet in Heart of Ghaziabad, we wish to serve people nothing but the best The Barbeque Company. We leave no stone unturned when it comes to giving our guests the finest experience. We wish the people of Vaishali to welcome this new outlet with open hands.”

On this occasion Mr. Pradeep Aggarwal, Chairman, and Whole Time Director, Signature Global India Ltd. Said that “we are delighted to apprise everyone that we have added many new outlets of various renowned food brands in Signature Global Food Mall Vaishali. Our company strives to provide a pleasant food experience to our consumers through a vast variety of tastes available across India. With The Barbeque Company, we have a total of 9 different food outlets available for the consumers of NCR residing in the vicinity.”

One can experience the feast of deliciousness soon at Vaishali. With the launching of a new outlet, The Barbeque Company promises about how its customers will be served with a wide range of mouth-watering unending buffets by bringing the flavors to their table.

Be it a Sunday brunch, corporate buffet feast, or a romantic Thursday night, The Barbeque Company got it all covered.

With the hope of winning not only hearts but exploring what needs to be done more to provide the best quality to its customers’ The Barbeque Company is all set to launch its new outlets pretty soon.