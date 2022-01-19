The BBQ company Noida 38 delivering hapiness in box

Just as we thought the pandemic was going to end, the third wave made an entry. All of the plans that we made have been effectively finished. Don’t we miss the days we used to go out for brunches and meals with our near & dear ones? The aroma of food being prepared, the server strolling towards you with food! However, since the time the pandemic set in, we’ve become careful about eating at cafés & restaurants, haven’t we?

The Barbeque Company, Sec 38 Noida, who is known for the high quality & hygiene standards, proper sanitization, and fully vaccinated staff has been delivering a box of happiness for some time that is called The Happiness Buffet Box. These come in the choices of veg and non-veg. This box is loaded up with plenty of lip-smacking dishes that you can appreciate at home without venturing out. The non-veg choice incorporates mouth-watering dishes like Chicken Tikka, Tandoori Prawns, Chicken Dum Biryani, Kadai Murg, and TONS more. While the veg assortment incorporates Tandoori Mushroom, Salsa Potato and Tandoori Pineapple, and more to give some examples. In addition, you additionally get treats like Angoori Gulab Jamun, Brownie, and Halwa with both veg & non-veg boxes to complete your meal on a sweet note!

The Veg box costs INR 849+GST while the Non-veg box costs INR 949+GST. You can order the happiness box through Zomato, MagicPin, Dotpe. For exciting offers on bulk orders, you can directly call up the eatery at 8800222694/3/2/1