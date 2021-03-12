The Beauty of Giving; HITS Beauty Brand Gives $3,000 Worth of Beauty Products to Virginia-Based Teen Girl Empowerment Organization

Coral Springs, FL : Hair in the Spirit (HITS) Inc. and HITS Beauty Brand donated $3,000 worth of their original shampoo, conditioner and hair styling products to Crittenton Services, a Maryland-based organization dedicated to empowering teen girls to make positive choices and achieve their goals. This effort marks HITS Beauty Brand first community partnership.

“Through this partnership young girls can experience premium beauty products, education, mentorship and more. We know our crown is our Glory! We want to be able to celebrate our young queens and shine a positive BEAM of light to guide them down life winding roads and challenges,” said Faye Bailey, HITS Inc. and HITS Beauty Brand Founder. “It’s an honor for Crittenton and their partners to choose us as a vehicle to help them. $3,000 worth of beauty products, including shampoo, conditioner, braiding gel, curly mousse and other wellness items were sent to show these amazing girls they are not forgotten and that they are special.”

As a hair care line built to empower less fortunate women of texture through Beauty, Education, Advocacy and Mentorship, HITS Beauty Brand sees this partnership as an ideal opportunity to fulfill its ongoing mission of uplifting communities.

Crittenton Services of Greater Washington empowers teen girls to overcome obstacles, make positive choices, and achieve their goals through programs in schools throughout the Greater Washington area.

Through their programming, teen girls learn to value their gifts and develop essential life skills. Most importantly, they attain a belief in their ability to succeed.

The girls in the Crittenton programs are staying in school, avoiding pregnancy, graduating from high school, and going on to college and jobs.

Hair in the Spirit, Inc. (HITS) is a non-profit, 501c3 registered corporation, founded in December 2000 by Faye Bailey (CEO). The mission of HITS is to develop future entrepreneurs in the Beauty Industry through education, training, mentoring, and employment. HITS Beauty Brand is a hair care line that centers optimum hair health, with an added focus on community upliftment. A portion of proceeds of product sales are donated back into the community through various programming.

www.hitsbeautiful.com