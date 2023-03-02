The benefits of investing in marketing analytics tools

If you haven’t yet chosen to invest in marketing analytics tools, then there’s a whole heap of benefits your business is missing out on.

To give you a better idea of why this is the case, this article will focus on what marketing analytics tools are, as well as show you how one particular tool can help boost your business.

Read on to find out more.

What are marketing analytics tools?

Marketing analytics tools are specific software designed to help you monitor, review, and adjust your marketing performance.

In order to improve your marketing efforts, you need a clear picture of how customers are engaging with each activity, campaign, and channel across your company.

Different analytics tools will provide varied data, with some focusing on specific aspects of your marketing, above others.

Therefore, we suggest choosing expert software from a trusted provider, to give you the best chance of elevating your marketing.

Why is call tracking a great marketing analytics tool?

One example of a great analytics tool is call tracking. This advanced software allows you to track every customer call in your business, and view a variety of important data along with them.

This data can include things like – caller area code, caller phone number, ring duration, abandonment rate, and much more.

As well as this, investing in marketing analytics tools will offer a variety of detailed insights and metrics to help you analyse customer engagement across your marketing. Examples of these metrics can include:

Different marketing sources producing calls – By using dynamic phone numbers, the software can help you track the exact journeys of customers who call you. This will involve each touchpoint they visited before, during, and after they made a call. For example, you can view the number of customers who followed a link on your Facebook page before calling.

By using dynamic phone numbers, the software can help you track the exact journeys of customers who call you. This will involve each touchpoint they visited before, during, and after they made a call. For example, you can view the number of customers who followed a link on your Facebook page before calling. The activities that generate inbound enquiries – The software can show you each activity that customers visited before they made an inbound enquiry, at any point in their journey.

The software can show you each activity that customers visited before they made an inbound enquiry, at any point in their journey. Interactions from your Google Business Profile – By assigning static phone numbers, the software can show you how many customers called from your Google Business Profile.

By assigning static phone numbers, the software can show you how many customers called from your Google Business Profile. Tracking keywords that are mentioned in calls – You can set a list of relevant keywords for your business, and the software will pick up when these words are mentioned in call conversations.

What benefits come with investing in call tracking?

There is a vast range of benefits you gain when investing in call tracking. This can include:

Improved PPC performance

The software can help you improve your pay-per-click performance, by showing you the specific number of leads and sales being generated from each ad.

Once you know this, you can analyse the aspects of your most engaging ads, to see what makes them preferable to customers.

You can then replicate these elements in any new ads you create, to not only improve your overall PPC engagement but also to generate a better return on investment.

Visibility for all conversions

Call tracking can also give you full visibility on where your conversions are taking place, by letting you use insights to create journey maps.

You can then find the specific activities generating the most conversions – for instance, this could be a certain activity with a compelling call to action, that causes customers to fill out a form or call your business.

Once you know this, you can structure your channels to direct more customers to these activities, which will increase your overall conversions, and boost your business further.

With an expert analytics tool like call tracking, you’ll have everything you need to take your marketing to new heights within your business.