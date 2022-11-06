Photo by axecop:

Laboratory-grown diamond is also called lab diamond. Lab diamonds are artificial diamonds that have been made in a laboratory setting, as opposed to being mined from the earth. They are created by scientists through a process of heating carbon dioxide and turning it into graphite under high pressure and temperatures.

The benefits of lab diamond 3 carat

Eco-friendly

The process of making lab diamonds involves a reduction in carbon dioxide, as compared to mining performed on an industrial scale. The resultant gases that are released when the diamond is mined are also harmful to the environment. In lab-grown diamonds, carbon dioxide is reduced to a certain degree, which makes them eco-friendly.

Cost effective

The process used in making lab diamonds reduces the labour and costs required for bulk process operations. As the process of making lab diamonds utilizes less expensive components than conventional methods, the demand for these synthetic diamonds has grown considerably in recent times. The cost factor of these synthetic diamonds is also considerably affordable as compared to other materials used for manufacturing jewellery.

No process is required for recycling

Lab-grown diamonds in most cases, do not require extra processes for recycling purposes, which is helpful in reducing costs from the disposal segment. The benefits of being eco-friendly and cost-effective have been well appreciated by retailers and consumers alike.

Environmental awareness is a must-have

The demand for lab diamonds is increasing at a considerable pace as they have a major role to play in promoting eco-awareness among consumers. Consumers are gradually becoming environmentally friendly, as they prefer lab grown because of its cost-effective nature, eco-friendliness and long-lasting properties. This makes these lab-grown diamonds a must-have in the jewellery industry to promote an environment-friendly agenda with its customers..

New trends to be introduced

There are many new trends in the laboratory-grown diamond market, which include more choices in terms of cutting styles, color options and materials used. This is because the demand for lab-grown diamonds has also increased tremendously in recent times. Retailers have also introduced a variety of pricing options for these lab diamonds, depending on various factors such as size, shape, cut and clarity. The variety of styles and cuts in procuring lab-grown diamonds has made it a must-have choice in the jewellery segment as well as other industries such as the electronics industry and the medical industry to name a few.

Durability and longevity

Diamonds are known to be able to withstand extreme temperatures, pressure and time. However, there have been cases of diamonds not being able to live for a long period of time in laboratory settings. They can either break or fracture because of the very harsh conditions used in most laboratories during the process. This has increased the demand for lab-grown diamonds in recent times as they are made under optimum conditions and have proved to be durable and stable. Their rigid structure is also helpful in enabling them to withstand high-pressure levels more effectively than other synthetic diamonds.

Surface hardness greater than normal diamonds

The surface hardness of lab-grown diamonds is increased by an additional factor as compared to normal diamonds found on earth. The reason for this is that the carbon atoms present in these lab diamonds are frozen together, thereby making them more rigid. However, there have also been some cases of lab diamonds being susceptible to scratching as well. Carbon which is the major element used for making lab diamonds 3 carats, has a hard surface than normal diamonds.

Never lose their shine

Lab-grown diamonds have always been able to retain their shine and brightness owing to the fact that they do not undergo any wear and tear process due to external factors such as weather, wind or temperature. This has attracted many new buyers of these laboratory diamonds to invest in them owing to their durability and shine which never fades away in time.

Lab-grown diamonds have always been able to retain their shine and brightness owing to the fact that they do not undergo any wear and tear process due to external factors such as weather, wind or temperature. This has attracted many new buyers of these laboratory diamonds to invest in them owing to their durability and shine which never fades away in time.