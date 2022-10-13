The Bengaluru Midnight Marathon (BMM) Is Back!

Bengaluru, October 13, 2022: The world’s first marathon run at night is 15 years and counting!! The registrations for the 15th edition of the country’s oldest and the only one of its kind Midnight Marathon- the Bengaluru Midnight Marathon (BMM) has been declared open starting today, October 06, 2022. BMM, a member of AIMS (Association of International Marathons and Distance Races), has grown into a marathon of international repute over the last 14 years and today is one of the leading Marathon run in the world, with the participation of 12,000+ runners.

The theme for this year’s BMM is aptly chosen as “Run Freely Again.” After two years of the Pandemic controlling most of our lives, it’s time to celebrate the spirit of freedom, the freedom to ‘BE.’ Thousands of professional runners, international athletes, supporters, corporates and NGOs are expected to run in this year’s BMM organized by Rotary Bangalore IT Corridor (RBITC) at KTPO, Whitefield on Saturday, 10th. December 2022.

The online registrations for all the events including the full Marathon and Half Marathon have been announced and participants can register online by logging onto www.midnightmarathon.in. The key events on December 10, 2022 will include the Full Marathon, Half Marathon, Open 10k Run, IT City Fun Run (5 km), Corporate Relay Challenge, Fittest Startup Challenge Relay, and the new addition – Fast 5K Run (timed).

Viraf M Sutaria, Chairman, BMM 2022 shared, “We are excited to be partnering with India Running, by fit page, from this edition of BMM as our Registration and Training Partner. Through this partnership, we hope to reach out to a larger audience and also provide the much-needed training support for our professional and amateur runners. The highlight for this year will be the introduction of the Fast 5K Run, which will create the momentum for Runners to graduate towards longer distances”.

Marathons have entrenched themselves as the single largest community sports event in the country in recent years, especially in a fitness-conscious city like Bengaluru. Every year, more than 200,000 runners have been participating across the various international Marathons in the country for creating awareness for various social and charitable causes. The Midnight Marathon has the distinction of being one of them and has hosted international marathons from 2007-2019, with over 12,000 runners from across 17 counties expected to participate this year, joining in the celebration of the city, its people and its culture.

The event day ensures live entertainment, cultural events and multi cuisine Food Court to keep the runners and their supporters pumped up all through the night.

Organised by Rotary Bangalore IT Corridor (RBITC), the first edition of the Bengaluru Midnight Marathon was held on May 19th, 2007 and has seen increasing participation every year since.

President of Rotary Bangalore IT Corridor (RBITC) Dr. Seemanthini Desai shared, “BMM is the flagship fundraising event for RBITC’s social service projects which are focused on Education, Healthcare and Environment, with a strong focus on Women and Child Development. We have over the last 15 years completed projects valued at INR 25 crores+. The funds raised over the last 14 editions have been used to extensively bring about transformational impact on the underprivileged through innovative solutions that are self-sustainable and replicable”.

Added Gul Mohamed, Race Director, BMM 2022 “RBITC’s Bengaluru Midnight Marathon has received tremendous recognition since its inception and also has the distinction of being the only Marathon that happens at night. Conceptualised to celebrate the spirit of Bengaluru and its spirit of innovation, the Bengaluru Midnight Marathon, will eventually become an embodiment of everything that stands for hope in each of us.”

More on the race at www.midnightmarathon.in

BMM 2022 Events and Schedule on Race Day – December 10, 2022