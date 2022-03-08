The best birthday gifts for the first, second and third birthday



Your little one’s birthday is coming. There is still some time left, but you are already wondering what to buy? I also have children, I know it’s not that simple. I believe that the most important thing is to choose a good, proven brand of toys. Then we can be sure that the toys are made of materials suitable for children, safe to use and tested. Toys should be adapted to the natural stages of a child’s development, it’s obvious. Learning safely while having fun is always a good choice. So I figured I’d give you some ideas to help you with that. Here is a short rundown of the best toys:

THE BEST GIFT IDEAS:

When the baby can sit on their own:

BALL PIT

No one will be surprised by the fact that young children love to play with colourful balls. That’s why ball pits are quite popular lately. It will definitely be the best gift for the first birthday!

It’s not only great fun. The ball pool improves the child’s sensory abilities and eye-hand coordination. KiddyMoon offers a large selection of shapes, colours, and two sizes of balls. We can choose a ready-made set in beautifully selected colours or take an empty ball pit and balls separately – thanks to this, we can create our unique colour set, perfectly suited to a children’s room or a living room. The ball pit is made of memory foam – when squeezed, it easily gets its original shape.

The cover is Oeko-Tex certified, it can be removed and washed. Balls are made of soft, coloured plastic, safe, CE certified, light and pleasant to touch.

My baby loves it. He’s been playing it for hours, and I’m sure it helps him discover new abilities. More >>

FOAM PLAYGROUND

Thanks to the home playground, you can create softplay area at home in which the child can play for hours and safely. Soft blocks of various shapes made of foam and covered with a soft fabric will provide children with many hours of fun. It’s the perfect toy for babies, toddlers and young children. It improves motor coordination and creativity.

If you already have a KiddyMoon ball pit, you can easily upgrade it by adding individual items to your playground equipment. Whole sets of various shapes are available, as well as individual elements: wedge, steps, hill or ramp.

Covers are removable, they can be simply removed and washed.

It’s the perfect gift for a birthday or any other occasion. I wish there were such toys when I was little. More >>

WALKER

Here’s a toy that accompanies the child during their first steps. It’s stable and has soft, non-slip, rotating wheels. It can also be used as an educational entertainment centre to help develop a child’s motor skills. Each of the sides of the pusher has completely different functionality, which ensures fun and stimulates the development of the toddler.

The toy consists of a frame for counting and a xylophone, a maze, moving balls and cogs, a small mirror and a moving puzzle. The walker can also be used as a container for toys – the net protects things from falling out. The KiddyMoon toy is made of certified, high-quality wood, completely safe and covered with non-toxic paint. The variant with an adjustable handle allows you to adjust the walker to the child’s height. More >>

FOAM BLOCKS

Perfect for children under 3. It allows the child to create their own constructions. The blocks are made of foam and covered with a delicate fabric in various colours – we can easily adjust the set to our interior. The removable cover allows to wash the covers and keep the cubes clean.

It’s the perfect addition to a ball pit or playground.

The soft blocks stimulate the child’s imagination, improve the development of eyesight, sensory skills and motor coordination. More >>

When the baby is already walking:

KITCHEN HELPER

If you have a toddler, you know how it likes to climb and watches with curiosity what you do in the kitchen. Now our child can participate in all work in the kitchen (but also in the bathroom!) – just like adults. It’s so developing!

This children’s kitchen helper is functional and solid. The design has been thoroughly tested by an external laboratory for stability and the use of appropriate materials. It has appropriate support on the base, which prevents the structure from tilting sideways, even when the child rests the entire weight on one side.

KiddyMoon learning tower is intended for children from 18 months to 7 years of age. It has an adjustable floor, thanks to which we can easily adjust it to the child’s height, and the furniture itself will serve the child for a long time.

My baby loves to clean and cut vegetables, mix ingredients etc. And brushing his teeth has become a great adventure. I recommend it as a gift for a child, even on the first birthday, I know we will be using it for the next few years. More >>

TABLE & CHAIR SET

When the baby is already drawing and painting, it’s time to have his own table and chair.

This set is perfect not only for games such as arranging puzzles or drawing but also for learning or as a place to eat.

Thanks to its coating, this wooden table and chair set is very easy to clean. Thanks to the rounded edges it is very safe. The table top has a small edge that effectively prevents things from falling off. A soft cup holder allows to put utensils in it. By turning the table over, we can have a bench for two children. And can adjust the chair’s height by turning it over – it will fit the child’s height.

This is a very practical set, it’s small and very handy – it will fit into any children’s room. More >>

ROCKER

The wooden rocker provides hours of great fun. The rocker functions as an armchair for reading books and relaxing, this form of play develops the body and mind.

It has been proven that regular rocking has a positive effect on mental and physical health: it helps to use excess energy, supports concentration, calms the child, has a positive effect on the respiratory system and proper metabolism.

It’s a perfect gift for both a boy and a girl. More >>

When the baby is already running:

CLIMBING TRIANGLE

Children of all ages love to climb. This is great because the climbing triangle perfectly develops children’s imaginations. Climbing helps the child’s physical and mental development, greatly improves the proper functioning of the muscles and supports the maintenance of an upright posture, has a positive effect on concentration and balance.

This pickler does not take up much space. It has rounded edges, which affects its safety. It’s light, so we can easily move it anywhere.

The wooden pickler triangle will give your child many opportunities to play. It can be used as a separate toy or as an addition to a home playground. Perfect for indoor and outdoor play. More >>

BALANCE BIKE

This balance bike will be perfect as the first bike for our child. It helps in motor coordination and balance, which contributes to the proper development of the brain and muscles. It’s perfect for playing both indoors and outdoors. The bike has a comfortable, soft seat. The grips on the steering wheel are made of non-slip material. The steering wheel has rounded edges. The product is available in two variants.

It has a comfortable seat, a bell and a basket for transporting our child’s treasures. The adjustable seat will ensure use for many years. Suitable for children over 3 years old. The product is available in two variants. More >>

BALANCE BOARD

A wooden balance board is also a great gift for a child, both for a boy and a girl. It has been very popular recently, no wonder because it’s great fun, and at the same time it gives a lot of positive effects. It helps to maintain a proper body posture and improves motor coordination. It can be treated as a sports device, for body training and rehabilitation, allowing to maintain motor efficiency.

It can be used in many different ways: rock on the wobble balance board, treat it like a table, obstacle course, or small car highway. You can also use it as a rocking seat on which our kid can rest, watch or read a book.

KiddyMoon balance board has a non-slip surface made of felt, which makes it completely safe to use.

The edges are lightly sanded, the surface is easy to clean. It can support the weight of an adult and a child standing on it. At the same time, the balance is so light that it can be carried by a child. More >>

For more great toys, visit www.kiddymoon.co.uk