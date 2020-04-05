The Best HNC for a Career Working from Home

When deciding what to do after graduating from college, the possibilities of pursuing further education or heading into the workforce seem endless. Graduates are asked to consider what kinds of things they are good at and what fields they’d like to work in. However, they aren’t often asked to think about where they would like to work when considering their education or career path.

When pursuing the next level of education, a Higher National Certificate (HNC) can help you get into the workforce and learning from hands-on experience. Read more here if you want to learn more about what is a HNC.

Working from home has become more feasible than ever thanks to technology, and the introduction of the Coronavirus pandemic has made working from home an even more attractive possibility. Here are some careers with the potential to work from home that you can jump-start with a HNC in Computer Science and Technology.

Information Technology

Information technology (IT) is a career in high demand. IT spending is on the rise and is expected to continually rise over the coming years. Companies may have their own IT staff, but outsourcing is becoming more common. IT analysts can troubleshoot systems, help with hardware and software, and manage system upgrades and security. The possibilities are endless in this career, and working from home is definitely a possibility depending on your employer.

Forensic Computing

Forensic computists sift through technical data, mining for digital evidence to be used in court cases. Different techniques can help these specialists find data that wouldn’t be otherwise accessible, such as from deleted files or metadata. This information is used as evidence and has resulted in the condemnation of many criminals who may have otherwise walked free.

AI and Robotics

The growing field of artificial intelligence and robotics is rampant all over the world. As ideas and innovation meet technology, some jobs are being replaced by robots. The Internet of Things and the innovative design updating everyday machines and tools have taken the world by storm. Working in this field gives you the opportunity to be forefront in the ideas and designs of these new technologies, working on everything from programs designed to extrapolate data to designing machines to do the work of humans.

Web Design

Nearly every company has a website, and most business owners are too busy running their business to worry about designing a webpage. Hiring the job out rather than taking the time to learn it themselves makes a lot of sense for most business owners, meaning that as a web designer, you have the opportunity to work on your own or for a company specializing in this field.

Working from home makes more and more sense as technological advances give us the opportunity to collaborate online with peers and meet with customers and our bosses. Not every job can be done at home, but these are just a handful of careers that may give you that opportunity.