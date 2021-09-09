The Best Undervalued Stocks to Buy in Q4 2021

As the year 2021 draws to a close, investors in the stock market continue to seek out strategies to build wealth and generate passive income. Today’s most prolific traders and stock market investors such as Warren Buffet are living proof that with proper technical, fundamental analysis and timing, can lead to very lucrative outcomes.

Generally speaking, there’s more than one way to make money on ‘Wall Street’. While day traders focus solely on timely volatility to make quick profits within short bursts, long-term investors are more inclined to study trends that can compound growth over time.

Regardless of their investment strategy, there’s one key element that all traders consider as crucial – undervalued stocks. As the name implies, it refers, to stocks that have room to grow significantly from their current prices. Buying an undervalued at just the right time before massive uptick can yield life-changing returns for the investor. So, it begs the question: What are the best undervalued stocks to buy now?

Just before we get to the best undervalued stocks to buy now, however, let’s have a quick glance at what an undervalued stock is.

What Is an Undervalued Stock?

The concept of an undervalued stock is more or less subjective. Two different investors with unique strategies may analyze at a single equity and come up with two different conclusions regarding its valuation. A stock may be undervalued for any of the following reasons.

Market Overreaction

A stock may quickly become grossly undervalued due to misinformation or overraction of the market to a material event that impacts on the operations or viability of the underlying company’s business. As a result, a panic sell of can lead to the price of the stock to drop below its actual value.

Unrealized Potentials

Another reason that a stock maybe undervalued is unrealized potentials of the underlying company. For instance, if a company is operating sub-optimally in its day-to-day business, there is a high chance that it will less profits that they should earning. This will have a huge impact on the key drivers of the company’s technical analysis. Investors always look out for companies like this, to invest and hope that the company will eventually get it right in the near future.

Negative fundamentals

Fundamental analysis is very important when choosing a particular stock to invest in. If the market reacts to a negative news about a key fundamental indicator that surrounds a business. The prices can drop quickly. Such news may be inform of a political event, or a internal governance issue. If they can be successfully resolved, the prices will typically bounce back. Giving those that invested at the low price a chance to take hue profits. not be able to

What are the Top 3 Undervalued Stocks to Buy in 2021?

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) GreenPro Capital Group (NYSE: GRNQ)

1. GreenPro Capital Group (NYSE: GRNQ)

GreenPro Capital Corp. is undoubtedly one of Asia’s fastest growing professional corporate advisory entities in Asia.

Although the company operates primarily as an integrated corporate advisory service provider, it is also heavily invested cross-border public listing, asset protection & trust services, financial review and wealth management.

With a revenue growth rate of over 12% over the last 3 years (prior to the 2020 recession), Greenpro have established their status as one of the most successful Asian companies.

While many traditional financial companies have struggled recently due to the debilitating effects of the covid 19 pandemic, some have also been struggling to keep up with the pace of digital revolution.

In reaction the harsh realities of the industry, GreenPro Group has come up with a Digital Transformation roadmap that ensures that the company remains relevant, viable and profitable for the foreseeable future.

According to industry observers, the digital finance industry is projected to have potential for exponential growth in the near future. Evidently, shares of GreenPro Capital (GRNQ) surged by over 70% in August 2021 after the financial services firm announced that it had signed a memorandum of understanding with Silkwave Holdings to develop and operate a satellite network platform in Southeast Asia. Some other strategic partnerships and acquisitions that the company has made include;

CryptosX

A leading digital asset trading platform. One of the pioneer providers of Security Token Offerings through the use of proprietary blockchain technology.

Millennium Sapphire

Acquired in 2020 for US$4 million with the plan of transforming it from the traditional asset class into a digital asset class for easy evaluation and storage.

Ata Plus Sdn Bhd

GreenPro acquired a 15% equity interest in the regulated crowdfunding digital platform registered with the Securities Commission of Malaysia.

Innovest Energy Fund

A crypto focused investment fund with a focus of developing products and services for the cryptocurrency industry and economy.

While the GRNQ price is relatively undervalued in comparison to peer companies, the aforementioned investments and partnership are set to see a massive growth in the company’s profitability in the near future.

This makes it a very attractive investment. It’s no surprise that hedge funds such as Citadel Investment Group and Paloma Partners have identified just how undervalued GRNQ appears to be and they have since included it in their portfolio recently.

GreenPro is listed on NASDAQ under the ticker “GRNQ”. Click here to Invest Now!

To be clear, Airbnb’s is not a cheap penny stock. But due to the travel restrictions enacted globally, the business model of the company has been greatly affected., Airbnb is one of the most valuable stocks in the hotel, restaurant, and leisure industry. On average, the hotel, restaurant, and leisure industry boasts a P/S ratio of19.53. Additionally, Abnb’s price-to-book ratio is also more expensive than the industry average—28.03x and 19.06x, respectively. Investors are still worried about the long-term viablility of the company. However, several reports suggest that once the covid restrictions are lifted, the company profits should rise beyond pre-pandemic levels.

Airbnb is already looking like it will live up to its high expectations. In the first quarter of this year, revenue rose 5.0%, and gross booking value jumped 52.0%. Now, approximately halfway through 2021, the travel and leisure industry is looking to rebound significantly. Though the pandemic is far from over, more and more people are taking to the roads and skies to travel for the first time in more than a year. In the event travel accelerates as the pandemic starts to tapper, Airbnb will have a significant opportunity. In offering more secluded living arrangements, there’s no reason to believe travelers won’t favor the disruptive tech of Airbnb.

3. The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA)

In recent times, Boeing has simultaneously become one of the largest defense contractors and aerospace engineers in the world.

Boeing designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and maintains aircraft across several commercial and military sectors in conjunction with its many subsidiaries.

The company is probably most known for its 737 Max (the fourth generation of Boeing 737), a common commercial jetliner used to transport people worldwide. Chances are: If you have flown on a plane, you have probably been on a 737 Max.

However, as a primary contributor to the travel industry, Boeing took a significant hit in 2020 when most flights were grounded thanks to the pandemic. In response to COVID-19, fewer companies ordered planes from Boeing, and maintenance was required less frequently. In a matter of weeks, Boeing took a significant step back. However, it is worth noting that Boeing was already under a lot of scrutiny for several failures exhibited by the 737 Max. All things considered, Boeing was one of the hardest-hit companies last year, and its stock price reflected as much.

Boeing’s stock price dropped more than fifty percent in the first quarter of 2020 and is still on the mend. However, with vaccines become more prominent and progress being made on the 737 Max every day, Boeing looks like a great “reopening” play in the stock market. Still down from its 2020 high, Boeing is selling at a discount. More importantly, however, Boeing is set to be one of the primary beneficiaries of travel returning. As the light at the end of the pandemic grows, this company looks more and more like one of the best undervalued stocks in 2021.

Why Should you Buy Undervalued Stocks?

Buying undervalued stocks is also otherwise known as value investing. In practice, it involves identifying and investing in under-appreciated equities.

But, that’s not to say value investing accounts solely for long-term investors. Value investors inherently seek out stocks and equities which may currently be acquired at a low cost. In some circles, it is called “buying on the dip.”

Conclusion

In summary, an undervalued stock may be an equity that has been sold off due to an overreaction from an earnings report. On the other hand, an undervalued stock could just as easily be an equity with plenty of unrealized potential. Either way, underlying fundamentals typically suggest undervalued stocks aren’t priced accurately. When all is said and done, an undervalued stock is simply an equity with room to grow.