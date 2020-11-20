The best vaccine as of now for Corona is Mask, Handwash and Physical Distance: Dr Sajeev Singh Yadav, Secretary, IMA Telangana

There is a lot of hope for the world in the forthcoming Vaccine for Corona. The Character of COVID is changing every week, which is making Vaccine makers job tough. We need to live with masks at least for another one year. The best Vaccine as of now for Corona is wearing a mask, handwash regularly and maintaining physical distance said Dr. Sajeev Singh Yadav, Secretary, Indian Medical Association of Telangana. He was speaking at the inauguration of three-day Preventive Health Care & Infection Control Expo and Conference which began on Thursday morning at Hitex in Madhapur.

He warned people of excessive usage of sanitisers, which may in some cases result in losing sensitivity.

Panic is not the answer but the public health preparedness is, said Dr. GVS Murthy Director at Public Health Foundation of India. New Zealand and Australia have seen dropping of 90% cases just by using Face Masks. It is a proven fact that the New York Metro could effectively reduce the spread of the virus by 80% by strictly ensuring that passengers wore face masks. With masks on our face, let us better be bandits than dead by not wearing them he said

Dr. Burri Ranga Reddy, Founder President of IFCAI(Infection Control Academy of India) speaking at the inauguration said, this is not the last pandemic. Corona is the test run for future world disasters. Since the year 1970, the world has seen fifteen hundred new viruses and 70% of them are animal originated.

Speaking further Dr Ranga Reddy added that the Corona infection trajectory was looking comfortable in India. And said that Europe, America and the US were going through the second and third wave of the pandemic. Some are even going for fresh lockdowns. Corona is here to stay and we better get prepared well, he told.

This has tested the world’s pandemic response capacity. It cost the world nearly 9 trillion dollars in public health said Dr. Ranga Reddy.

It is the first hybrid event, both ground and virtual on Innovation, Solutions and Best practices in Preventive Healthcare, Infection Control & Decontamination to adapt to the “New Normal”. It also helps us to prepare well for the future, he added.

The expo cum and conference powered by Sterilit, Vr Local, Sanmed and Hyzen.

The event is being organised by HITEX (Hyderabad InternationalTradeExhibitions Limited) in association with Govt. of Telangana, IFCAI (Infection Control Academy of India); HYSEA(Hyderabad Software Exporters Association); TFMC (Telangana Facility Management Association), IMA(India Medical Association) – Telangana; BDMA(Bulk Drug Manufacturers Association); TRSMA(Telangana Recognized Schools Management Association),; TSHA(Telangana State Hotels Association); IAMM(Indian Association of Medical Microbiologists – Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Chapter);Phamrexcil(Pharmaceutical Export Council)

It is showcasing some unique products which include: Sanitisers for school kids to be tied for their school bags; Machines to make sanitisers at home, Copper Infused masks that claims to kill 99% of the virus and bacteria in 9 seconds; 3D Masks.

It is the most ‘Touchless Exhibition, which helps people to move from new normal to new future’ said Sambit Mund, GM, Business Devmt, HITEX.

Work From Home (WFH) can not go long. Employees have to come back. So we need to take precautions and create a safe working environment for them to work in near future. Will vaccine be the solution? he asked. And said we must develop immunity on our own.

Expo like this is need of the hour said CN Rao, CFO at Divyashree NSL Infra IT Park.

How to manage IT offices in future? How to create safe schools? How 22000 hotels in Telangana win their customers confidence? –innovations, solutions and best practices, these and more will be addressed during the PHIC-2020, the country’s first Business to Business Expo on Preventive Health Care and Infection Control informed Satyanarayana Mathala, President, TFMC.

WFH is working good. But, it is not the permanent solution, he said and added that we Facilities Management Professionals are ensuring IT Campuses are safe and secure for the employees to return to work, he said.

Many Doctors and Corona warriors were felicitated during the inaugural function which includes Dr MG Krishna Murthy, Pulmonologist and many others from Gandhi Hospital and other hospitals.

The exhibition has multi-dimensional firsts. It is for the first time an exhibition is being organised on the Pandemic and its related issues. It is both virtual and physical. It is also a first B2B expo in India post the COVID. It is the most touchless expo following strict COVID protocols.

It will have 50 stalls. At any given point of time in the hall of 3500 sq. meters, not more than 500 visitors were allowed inside the exhibition hall.

It aims to attract 400 delegates, 4000 visitors and 30 distinguished speakers and subject experts.

Many scientific sessions, knowledge dissemination concurrent sessions will be planned. It will be the single biggest event for Preventive Health Care and Infection Control.