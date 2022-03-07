The Best Way to Finance Buying a Car

Sometimes it can be difficult to buy a car outright and this is why financing is so popular. Whether you can afford to buy a car outright or can’t, car finance means you don’t need to use your savings to buy a new car. You can spread your car payments across months instead of paying for the car in one chunk. Here are some of the best ways to finance buying a car…

Usually you need to build up your credit rating before getting car finance

Most car loan companies will want you to have a good credit rating in order to qualify for finance, but some are more lenient. Luckily, there are options for car finance for bad credit individuals, who trust those who haven’t managed to keep a strong credit score. These types of car loan companies will enable those with little savings and a low credit score to still qualify for car finance.

Finance buying a car with Hire Purchase (HP) car finance

One of the best options to go for when it comes to buying a car on finance is Hire Purchase (HP) car finance, this option will give you access to a used car. You will usually need to pay a deposit if you choose this option and then pay off the value of your chosen car in monthly instalments. When you have finished paying off the monthly instalments, you will then fully own the car. Make sure you check the monthly fixed rate and the interest fee so ensure you can afford it. Some car loan companies will let you decide on how long you’d like to pay the amount back, this can be anything from 1-7 years. The faster you pay it off, the sooner you will own the vehicle outright.

The benefits of going for HP car finance are you will usually only pay a 10% deposit when you get the car, then the monthly instalments will start. Many off your car on a monthly basis is ideal for those who don’t have savings, or have savings they want to use for other things. Fixed monthly payments will leave your bank as a standing order, like any other bill. This is convenient and means you know the exact amount to put aside. The fact you will own the car outright when you have finished your payments is also a bonus!

Reasons to finance a car

If you have a car you can’t quite afford to buy, car finance could likely enable you to make this possible. If you use finance, instead of your savings, you are likely to have more options and choices when it comes to your new vehicle. If you’re paying in cash for a new car, you will only be able to get a vehicle that is within your budget.

Things you need to take out car finance

Luckily, some companies don’t require a good credit score to qualify for car finance but all loan companies will probably need to see your driving license, ID, proof of address and 3 months worth of bank statements. If you go to the car loan company with all of these documents handy, the process will be fast and run smoothly. Just make sure when you take out any car finance that is paid back on a monthly basis, you don’t miscalculate what you can afford. Once you have taken out your finances and you’ve gone through with all the paperwork, make sure you keep your car in excellent condition, especially if you plan on selling it in the future when you’ve paid everything off.

Now that you know some of the benefits of using car finance and the best types of finance to buy your new car, you should be ready to get on the roads in a new ride! Make sure you check all the terms and conditions before signing up for car finance and give the car you wish to buy a test drive before paying your deposit.