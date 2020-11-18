The Best Ways to Run an Efficient Factory

Efficiency is the most elusive of goals in a factory. Where everything is about pushing things off the production line, it can be hard to ensure that it is done at a low cost, while maintaining a high quality. Often, it feels as though you have to choose between quality and value for money. This is where top tips for running a more efficient factory can come in which ensures that you produce a decent output while keeping costs low.

Keep costs down

Invest in gadgets to make sure you are not overusing resources, wasting water, or electricity. While this may not amount to much on individual occasions, over time, the costs can really mount up, leading to significant bills and variable costs. Pressure gauges, thermometers and suchlike are a way to see whether you have enough heat and pressure in the production process. Another way is to add in meters for electricity, water, and anything else you can think of. Asking employees to sign in and out on a timesheet will allow calculation of hours spent on the factory floor and the wages as a result.

Keep checks and balances in

Investing in checks and balances along assembly lines might seem like an added expense, but they often save money over time. For example, custom bubble detectors can ensure that any problems in the process are detected immediately, preventing things like food from getting contaminated, or the growth of harmful bacteria. They can also mean that there is less wastage further down the line (e.g. the product having to be thrown away because problems are detected before the finished product is created).

Health and safety

The health and safety of workers in a factory is paramount not only because of moral reasons. It is also crucial for a well-functioning workforce. When workers are off sick, time and productivity is lost and this is especially the case during Covid, where people must isolate if they have been exposed to the virus. During the pandemic, installing hand washing stations, implementing a compulsory face mask policy, and enabling social distancing through markers on the floor while dividing workers into different groups, can be an effective way of maximizing health and safety.

Reward employees

All the data suggests that happy workers are the most productive — it comes down to basic psychology — as we will do things quickly if we know there is something to look forward to afterward; otherwise, the day might as well drag on. Time off through holidays, one-hour lunch breaks and proper leave is crucial for a job that involves a lot of physical labor. This is also where policies such as pay for output instead of hours and bonuses are key. Without such incentives to do well, workers will simply maximize the hours they are at work without thinking about what they achieve.

Running an efficient factory is of course not just down to a few top tips. It requires this advice permeating every level of the factory and its workers. But these tips are a starting point!