The Big BIBA Wedding: Perfect one-stop-shop destination

The wedding season is almost here, and if you have a wedding to host or attend this year, we understand how exciting and nerve-racking it can be! It’s no surprise that choosing the perfect wedding dress is the second most important decision a girl makes for her big day (after choosing the perfect partner, of course!). To make your wedding day more special and spectacular BIBA presents a wedding collection that is a perfect mix of tradition and glam.

From Ravishing Reds, Bright Yellows to Graceful Pinks, BIBA has come with up with trendy colors that can make your big day most happening. For every occasion from Haldi to Cocktail party, BIBA spoils you with choices such as elegant anarakali suits, trendy sharara sets, classic suit sets lehengas and even jewellery as part of its wedding collection 2021-22.

Biba wedding collection also offers the most up-to-date range of children’s wedding attire. Now your angels can Swirl around in lehengas, tiny suits, palazzos, shararas, and more. From easy to stich suit sets to exclusive designer range from Rohit Bal to various gifting option for friends and family. This wedding season Biba has come up with perfect one-stop-shop destination.

Here are a few handpicked styles you can choose from BIBA’s latest Wedding collection:

For Mehndi and Sangeet

A green sharara suit set for your festive wardrobe. The set includes a short metallic woven kurta, garara bottom and matching green Banarasi Dupatta. Bottom and kurta both comes with cotton lining. This set comes with a matching mask.

Exclusive Designer Range

A classic maroon saree from BIBA Rohit Bal Collection. It comes accentuated with gold metallic embroidery and metallic thread work on borders. The designer saree comes with a matching blouse.

Easy to Stitch Suit sets

Get heads turning for all the right reasons with this peach unstitched dress material suit set. Designed from a comfortable fabric with an embroidery pattern, great for wedding occasions. Don it with a pair of kolhapuris for a pretty outfit.

For Haldi

Yellow floral print suit set. The set combines a straight fit kurta, palazzo pants and Dupatta. Kurta comes accentuated with beautiful floral print along the placket and palazzo features embedded metallic detailing.

Cocktail Night

Update your classic charm with this red dress from Biba. Made from a comfortable material, it features a printed pattern. It is designed with a round neck and 3/4th sleeves. Perfect for parties and festive occasions, team it with a pair of heels.

Best Gifting Option

Experience the world of Spelle fine fragrances – and the multiple facts of your captivating presence – in this gift set. Combining Dea, Intoxique and Spoil Me, the three striking and unmissable fragrances notes are designed in England. Dea, latin for Goddess, combines heart notes of Jasmine and Rose, layered with fruity top notes and calming base notes of Sandalwood and Ambergris.

BIBA Girl

A gorgeous Pink Poly metallic cotton straight suit for your little diva for this weddding season. This is a set of three, it comprises of short metallic print kurta, bottom and a dupatta.