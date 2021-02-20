The biggest ever maths online contest for kids of 2 to 4 class to be held tomorrow

Hyderabad.…The Nationals of India’s largest online Arithmetic Genius Contest be held tomorrow. It is organised by India’s biggest skill development institute, SIP Academy which has very strong base in both Telugu states as well as 25 states in the country

It will be the biggest ever maths online contest for kids of 2 to 4 class.

100 kids chosen to represent from 20 states will be vying for the honours.

These 100 kids are chosen from 41000 contestants registered for the competition after the rigorous 3 months 3 tier selection process

9 kids from Telugu states will be competing. These kids got selected after competing with 5000 students

The preliminary rounds of the contest were conducted during the tough pandemic times when children were forced to stay at home.

The objective of the competition which was announced in September was children should be motivated during such stressful times.

It is also an endeavour to give children confidence during such turbulent phase.

More than 800 schools participated actively all across India.

Post the initial rounds of contest, SIP also conducted FREE parent workshop to more than 25,000 parents – on importance of Abacus and Arithmetics in skill development.