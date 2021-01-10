The Biryani House hosts Investors Meet in Gurugram

Gurugram: The Biryani house, India’s fastest upcoming Cloud kitchen Platform conducted a Franchise/Investors meet at BLISS Premiere in Gurugram today. The Biryani House regulated this meet to discuss the possible prospects with investors for becoming part of one of the fastest-growing F&B companies.

The Biryani House offered their franchise in 3 different formats:

The District Kitchen – Exclusive kitchen area linked to different models

Shop-IN – Generate additional revenue in your existing restaurant setup

Take Away – An exclusive TBH outlet for takeaways and deliveries

During the event, The Biryani House also announced the launching of their Master Cloud Kitchen in Gurugram. The brand targets to open 50-60 outlets in Gurugram and Faridabad region in the next 2-3 months and have already signed few retail outlets. The brand envisions that by the time of the launching there would be 18-20 operational outlets.

The Biryani House is India’s only organization that offers more than 50 varieties of Dum Biryani’s. In 2015, The Biryani House started their first outlet in Kalyan, Maharashtra, and started catering locals with the most delicious Biryani at a very reasonable price. They intend to make their presence in major cities of India and will soon open in Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, Varanasi & Lucknow.

Mr. Sarvesh Chaubey, Chairman, The Biryani House said that “ Through this meet, we look forward to inflating aggressively and make The Biryani House a well-established brand. This meet-up has really helped us in meeting the potential investors for our franchise model, and our brand definitely guarantees hot benefits for the investors.

Mr. Sanjeev Kumar, Master Franchise, Gurugram said that “We are delighted and looking forward for establishing the Master Franchise Kitchen of The Biryani House in Gurugram. Our vision is to open more than 50 outlets in Gurugram region in upcoming quarter. We will work hard to offer the fresh, hot, and sizzling bowls of Biryani and platters of mouth-watering kebabs to everyone.”

The Biryani House has a forceful expansion plan and is all set to expand its footprint PAN India. They have a presence in Bahrain and Singapore and also planning to explore other international markets soon.