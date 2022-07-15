The Body Shop Announces the Much-Awaited End of Season Feel Good Sale…

July 2022: For those of you big on personal care, this will be music to your ears! The Body Shop, an international personal care brand, has announced its sought-after The Feel Good Sale, with enticing offers on multiple products from the brand’s vast range. The sale commenced on 23rd June 2022 and will continue until 31st July 2022.

The Feel Good Sale gives The Body Shop’s beloved customers upto 50% discount on skincare products, Bath and Body and Fragrances. Customers also get a whopping 50% discount on select products, including the brand’s coveted Almond Milk & Honey Body Butter, the Soothing Almond Milk & Honey Big Gift Box, the Fresh Nude Foundation Hand Cleansing Gel range, Body Mists, and more.

The Feel Good Sale has something for all! The products have a Vegan Certification, are cruelty-free, and come with recyclable, sustainable packaging. The massive sale will be live on The Body Shop’s website (https://www.thebodyshop.in/) and across its physical stores across India.

So, what are you waiting for? Grab your shopping bags and get ready to stock up on the best personal care products at the best possible prices