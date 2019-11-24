The book launch of book titled A UPSC Saga ” The Babu Dream” by Sona Sehrawat organised by Jashn event management & Promoters at Oxford book store Delhi.





Sona Sehrawat, the author behind The Babu Dream, wears multiple hats. An engineering graduate holding a postgraduate in human rights, she eventually turned into a social worker.

The welcome address was delivered by MD of Jashn events Seema Saxena & Author Ajitabha Bose. After the introduction of author and her book , the book launch ceremony was done by author Sona Sehrawat and the special guest Mr Abhinav Saxena (IIS 2018- Assistant Director (OT) Ministry of information and broadcasting.

The book’s synopsis received lots of appreciation by the audience. In The Babu Dream, she traverses the journey of two best friends, who jump into the civil service preparation, leaving their settled professions obtained after a technical degree. She narrates their struggles, pains, aims and ambitions along with the huge societal expectations associated with the preparation and how aspirants deal with them in case of both success and failure and where they land up ultimately after the preparation is over.

The event followed with the discussion on book with Mr. Abhinav Saxena .

Mr. Abhinav asked the author about her journey as an author . Author told that the story of the book is based on her real life experiences during her UPSC preparations

.

Numbers of readers were present at the launch event. Book is doing well in the market and available at all the leading stores and online platforms like Amazon and flipkart . Event was closed with the thank you note by Seema Saxena .