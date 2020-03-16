The book launch of Dubai Heights By Aditi Chakraborty

A book Dubai Heights, portraying glamorous expatriate stories in the City of Gold, was launched at Oxford Bookstore Delhi. The event was organised by Jashn event management and promoters. The book launch was followed by a panel discussion with Mrs. Asia-Pacific Shivani Sharma Singh and journalist Sharmila Bhowmick.

“Aditi Chakraborty aims to portray the complexity of contemporary living and transient societies that dissect every action into multiple interpretations, and hence, establishes a continuous process that is hauntingly real in life.” Summarised Sharmila after reading an excerpt from her book.

The conversation highlighted the chances that contemporary women are willing to take to explore a medley of possibilities, “which they may not have ventured into while living in their homeland”, observed Shivani. After an insightful discussion, the author took some questions from the eager audience and shared her own experiences during writing.

The book is available in leading bookstores and e-commerce sites. The event was closed with the thank you note by Seema Saxena (MD jashn Events).